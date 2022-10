Judge: Separate trials for men charged with sexual assault, robbery of woman and her child

CROWN POINT — A judge denied prosecutors' motion for joinder Tuesday in cases against two men accused of tying up a woman, blindfolding her and her 12-year-old daughter, sexually assaulting them and robbing them.

Valentine Lee Torrez, aka Valentino Torres, 48, of Hammond, and Garrett Whittenburg, 39, each pleaded not guilty to various felony charges, including rape, child molesting, robbery and criminal confinement.

Whittenburg was charged days after the crimes in November 2021 at the woman's home in Hammond, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Torrez, who initially identified Whittenburg as a suspect for police but claimed that he ran from the house during the attacks, was charged in April after DNA analysis linked him to the crimes, documents state.

Judge Natalie Bokota questioned what appeared to be conflicting information included in the state's charging documents and its motion for joinder.

Charging documents said DNA results had excluded Whittenburg as a contributor to sexual assault kits for the woman and her daughter.

Forensic analysis showed that Torrez and Whittenburg were likely contributors of DNA found on the woman and her daughter, according to the motion for joinder.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said he believed DNA analysis linked both men to the woman and her daughter.

Balcazar said the cases against Torrez and Whittenburg involved a "common scheme or plan" and were so closely intertwined, it would be impossible to separate the facts of one case from the other.

Whittenburg's attorney, Aaron Koonce, objected to joining the cases for trial.

Koonce said he recently filed a motion for a psychiatric examination of Whittenburg to determine competency.

In court filings, Koonce wrote that prosecutors lacked evidence of "who or what caused harm" to the woman and her daughter. A joint trial would involve mutually antagonistic defenses, which would be prejudicial to Whittenburg.

Torrez's attorney, Kerry Connor, said her client wants a trial as soon as possible, but Koonce's motion for a competency evaluation could result in a delay.

Whittenburg's evaluation also could lead to a possible claim of incompetency or insanity or color Torrez's case in a negative way, she said.

Bokota appointed two mental health professionals to examine Whittenburg and file reports with the court.

The judge affirmed Torrez's jury trial, which is set for the week of Feb. 6, 2023.

She rescheduled Whittenburg's trial for the week of May 8, 2023.