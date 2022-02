Judge sets August trial for man charged in 2 separate homicides

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Friday tentatively set an August trial date for a man charged in two separate homicides in Gary.

Robert E. Simms III, 33, made an initial appearance before Judge Samuel Cappas with defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez.

Cappas affirmed Simms' not guilty pleas to murder charges in the homicides of 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski, of Park Forest, and 38-year-old Glynon Nelson, of Crown Point.

Nelson was found shot to death Sept. 23 along a road in Gary's Miller section. The vehicle Nelson had been driving was later found burned in Gary, according to court records.

Police found Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10 behind a home in Gary's Miller section. A van Kowalski had been driving before his disappearance was found burned in a cornfield near Lowell, records state.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez told the judge she planned to file habitual offender and firearm enhancements against Simms. If convicted, the enhancements could add several years to any sentences Simms recieves.

Cappas scheduled a jury trial to begin Aug. 15 and told Gonzalez to consider which case to try first.

The judge also ordered Simms to remain in custody in Lake County instead of being returned to the Porter County Jail, where he is facing felony armed robbery and resisting law enforcement charges.

Simms also had arrest warrants in Floyd County, Indiana, and New Albany, Kentucky, Gonzalez said.

