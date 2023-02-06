HAMMOND — Attorneys for indicted Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. soon will get a chance to argue that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public is unconstitutional.

Lake Superior Judge John Sedia issued a case management order last week in the sheriff's challenge to House Enrolled 1296 (2022). A hearing on dispositive motions is set for 11 a.m. May 18 at the county courts building in Hammond.

Indiana's permitless-carry law, which eliminated the need for Hoosiers 18 and older to obtain a state permit to carry a handgun in public beginning July 1, 2022, prohibits Martinez from doing the same because Martinez was indicted in January 2022 on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Martinez is accused of failing to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a "completely reckless" manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville in September 2021 as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The Democratic sheriff has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a potential punishment of up to 2½ years behind bars. Martinez also automatically would lose his elected post as sheriff immediately upon conviction of a felony.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the validity of Martinez's indictment Jan. 26 in a unanimous ruling. But his trial remains on hold while Martinez decides whether to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case.

Indiana law denies the right to carry a handgun in public to individuals under indictment; felons; fugitives; some noncitizens; a person convicted of domestic violence, domestic battery or criminal stalking; a person under a restraining order; a person formally deemed dangerous or mentally defective; or a person dishonorably discharged from the military.

Previously, county sheriffs and other law enforcement personnel were automatically exempt from the state's handgun-permit requirement. But that exemption was deleted from the Indiana Code by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in March 2022 because no adult now needs a permit to carry a handgun in public in the state.

In his lawsuit, Martinez says the statute infringes on his right to bear arms as guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution and the U.S. Constitution because he's not been convicted of a crime and remains a law-abiding citizen entitled to the presumption of innocence.

