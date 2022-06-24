Judge sets stiff bond for man accused of injuring Portage officers busting alleged sex, drug party

VALPARAISO — Voicing concern about the violent nature of the charges and potential flight risk, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set a significant bond Friday for a 19-year-old Schererville man accused of injuring police officers breaking up an alleged underage sex and drug party this week at a Portage hotel.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash and $20,000 surety for Brendan Richardson-Willis, who faces 14 criminal counts stemming from the Tuesday event in question.

Richardson-Willis told Clymer he has lived in Schererville for the past six months and had planned to move back to Arkansas before his arrest.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer, who had requested a $25,000 bond, said Richardson-Willis also faces a misdemeanor charge in Lake County of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and had been involved, but apparently not charged, in a gun case from Lowell.

Pleas of not guilty were entered Friday on Richardson-Willis' behalf to three felony counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, two felony counts of disarming a law enforcement officer, felony resisting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury, two felony counts of possessing a legend drug, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, inhaling toxic vapors and possession of paraphernalia, charging documents show.

Portage police have said they encountered Richardson-Willis early Tuesday when responding to a report of a party involving underage girls at the local Travel Inn.

Richardson-Willis, who was found in the room with others wearing nothing but underwear and a face mask, attempted to flee and began fighting with three officers, according to police.

He is accused of ripping a police radio and spare pistol magazine from the vest of one officer and attempting to grab the officer's stun gun.

Officers twice used stun guns on Richardson-Willis with little to no obvious results, police said. After being forced to the ground, he attempted to reach under the hotel bed where officers later discovered a loaded pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

Richardson-Willis attempted to disarm each of the three officers until a third use of a stun gun allowed for him to be taken into custody, police said.

Also facing charges in the case are a 16-year-old female from Valparaiso, a 15-year-old female from Gary, a 17-year-old male from Crown Point and a 17-year-old male from Griffith.

Police also expect charges to be filed against a yet-unnamed adult woman, who reportedly rented the hotel room and delivered three 15-year-old girls in order for them to "party" with several males, possibly including adults.

