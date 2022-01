Judge sets trial date for indicted Lake County Sheriff

CROWN POINT — A special judge on Tuesday scheduled an April jury trial for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Defense attorney Paul Stracci referenced a previous out-of-court discussion with Special Judge Jeryl Leach about the timing of the indictment, because it was returned a day after candidate filings opened for the May 3 primary in Indiana.

Martinez wants the case to move forward as quickly as possible, so he's not "further prejudiced" in terms of the upcoming election, Stracci said.

Martinez's four-year term expires at the end of the year. If convicted of a felony, he would be removed from office.

Stracci, who appeared with co-counsel Michael Woods, asked Leach to set a trial in April and consolidate Martinez's first omnibus hearing with his pretrial conference.

Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco said he would be ready for an early trial.

Leach set Martinez's pretrial hearing for March 7 and scheduled a three-day trial to begin April 11.

Martinez, who was appointed sheriff in 2017 after former Sheriff John Buncich was removed from office following federal bribery and fraud convictions, denied allegations in the indictment and pointed out he's not accused of political corruption.

Martinez said the allegations don't prevent him from holding office, and he characterized the indictment as a "political witch hunt" by a "rival politician."

Leach said he would issue written rulings at a later date on Martinez's motion to strike Levco's appearance as a special prosecutor and Levco's motion to appoint co-counsel.

Woods said Levco was appointed for the purposes of the investigation, but the state's special prosecutor law doesn't appear to contemplate an automatic reappointment upon the filing of charges.

Woods said Levco withdrew from the investigation, and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter must now make another determination on whether a special prosecutor is still needed to pursue the charges.

Levco said he didn't withdraw from the investigation. He said it's implicit in the law that an appointed special prosecutor has the right to continue handling a case after charges are filed.

Levco said he has more than 50 years of experience, and he could not recall another case where anyone objected to his appearance as a special prosecutor or his request for co-counsel.

Woods said Levco wrote in court filings that he needed co-counsel because "presentation of evidence potentially to a court or jury could be technical and complex," but Levco did make a specific showing as to the complexity of the case.

Levco said he has enough experience to know when a case will be complex and his request was reasonable.

He said it took two defense attorneys to represent the sheriff, but the defense was objecting to his motion seeking a second attorney to assist him.

Woods said the state, through Levco, decided it had the resources to pursue the case against Martinez.

"This isn't even a so-called 'paper case,'" Woods said.

It involved a police pursuit that lasted only a short time, he said.

Levco said the defense filed a notice of third party subpoenas, which showed Woods and Stracci were planning to demand videos, photos and other information from more than two dozen parties.

"It don't know that (the case) has to be complicated, but it appears it's going to be," Levco said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.