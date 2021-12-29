 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge sets trial for man charged in Region attorney's slaying
alert urgent

Judge sets trial for man charged in Region attorney's slaying

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge scheduled an April jury trial for a man charged with killing Region attorney William "Bill" Enslen in a home invasion last summer at Enslen's Hobart home.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.

Enslen, 75, was found shot to death June 24 inside his Hobart home.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

DNA evidence found inside Enslen's home linked Vazquez to the homicide scene, Hobart police said.

Vazquez's attorney, David Payne, told Judge Natalie Bokota he had received all discovery materials from the Lake County prosecutor's office and needed time to review them.

After talking with Payne and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Daniel Burke and Douglas Shaw at the bench, Bokota scheduled Vazquez's trial for the week of April 18.

The judge set a pretrial hearing for March 1. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa's charity

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts