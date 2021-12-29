Judge sets trial for man charged in Region attorney's slaying

Attorney William Enslen speaks in 2010 at a town meeting in Winfield. Enslen was killed in June 2021 during a burglary at his Hobart home, police said.
CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge scheduled an April jury trial for a man charged with killing Region attorney William "Bill" Enslen in a home invasion last summer at Enslen's Hobart home.
Jason M. Vazquez, 38, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.
Enslen, 75, was found shot to death June 24 inside his Hobart home.
DNA evidence found inside Enslen's home linked Vazquez to the homicide scene, Hobart police said.
Vazquez's attorney, David Payne, told Judge Natalie Bokota he had received all discovery materials from the Lake County prosecutor's office and needed time to review them.
After talking with Payne and Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Daniel Burke and Douglas Shaw at the bench, Bokota scheduled Vazquez's trial for the week of April 18.
The judge set a pretrial hearing for March 1.
