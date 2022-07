Judge 'shocked' by mother's lack of tears during sentencing for her child's death

CROWN POINT — A judge told a mother he was somewhat shocked she didn't shed a tear Tuesday before he handed her a 13-year sentence for neglecting her 3-year-old son, who died last year as a result of child abuse.

Kylie E. Fugate, 24, of Lake Station, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas she grieves differently than other people but thinks about her first-born son, Keegan Fugate, all the time.

"It hurts that he's not here," she said.

Fugate talked about Keegan, 3, after Cappas repeatedly asked her if she had anything else to say following her statement about how she didn't fully understand the extent of her son's injuries because many were internal.

She said she believed her then-boyfriend, Joseph R. Pridemore, 33, who told her Keegan was knocked over by a family dog at a apartment in Gary. Pridemore has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the boy's homicide.

Cappas said some of Keegan's injuries were not internal, including lacerations, bruises and abrasions. The child also suffered a dislocated neck, the judge said.

Fugate said she left her children alone with Pridemore, who texted her while she was at work and said Keegan was vomiting. She thought her son had a stomach bug, and the boy didn't complain about any pain in his neck, she said. She called 911 for her son.

Keegan died Oct. 12 at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Fugate's attorney, Lemuel Stigler, asked Cappas to delay her sentencing because she still was trying to persuade a family member to serve as a guardian for her other children.

If Cappas sent her to prison Tuesday, she likely would be served in the coming months with a petition to terminate her parental rights, Stigler said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno objected to any delay.

Fugate pleaded guilty in April to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. Her sentencing date was intentionally set several months out so she could attempt to get her affairs in order, he said.

Cappas refused to delay the sentencing.

Stigler said Fugate was admitted to a local hospital for an anxiety attack after she entered her plea last spring. He suggested that Fugate's anxiety was evidence she was grieving the death of her child.

Cappas said Fugate's words didn't seem to match what he would expect from a mother of a child who died in such a tragic way.

The judge accepted Fugate's plea agreement, which called for a sentence of 10 years in prison followed by three years on probation.

Fugate must serve at least 75% of her prison sentence, or about seven-and-a-half years.

"You have no idea how lucky you are that you have this plea agreement," Cappas said.

A jury convicted a different defendant last week of neglect in the death of a infant, whose injuries weren't as severe as Keegan's, he said. That defendant is facing a sentence of 20 to 40 years.