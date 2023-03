HAMMOND — A Chicago man cannot use the Second Amendment to avoid facing trial on a charge of violating a federal firearm law.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has denied 27-year-old Hamidullah D. Tribble’s demand to toss out a criminal charge pending against him since last year.

A federal grand jury indicted Tribble in August on allegations he illegally possessed a 19 mm Glock pistol July 19, 2022, somewhere in northern Indiana.

The indictment doesn’t spell out the circumstances of Tribble’s arrest but does state that Tribble violated federal gun laws prohibiting convicted felons from being armed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Schultz alleges in a court document that Tribble is a multi-convicted felon with prior convictions for defacing identification marks on firearms, aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual assault.

Tribble is pleading not guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment if he is found guilty at a trial now scheduled to begin this July.

Chicago defense attorney Jonathan S. Bedi, who represents Tibble, asked Simon in January to dismiss the criminal charge on the ground that it violates Tribble constitutional rights.

Bedi argued in a court memorandum that the federal law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms violates the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.

The Second Amendment has been in the center of a longstanding debate between gun-control groups and those advocating more freedom to own and carry firearms.

The amendment states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Bedi argued the right to keep and bear arms trumps the federal ban on felons owning firearms.

Schultz argued felons were never considered to have Second Amendment rights at all since the Constitution permits disarming persons who threaten public safety.

The judge stated in his written opinion last week that the Supreme Court recently ruled the core of Second Amendment protects the right of law-abiding and responsible citizens to act in self-defense — but not felons.

Bedi declined comment this week on the ruling.

The U.S. attorney’s office prosecutes an average of 200 firearm violations annually.

