Judge shortens sentences for pair who led police on deadly chase in 2017

“I hold myself accountable. Words cannot express the guilt I still feel. ... I would give my life for hers,” Pichon said.

According to court records, Howard was the getaway driver for his girlfriend, Pichon, who stole a case of beer from an East Chicago grocery store and didn't stop when approached by a uniformed police officer.

Hammond police joined East Chicago police in the chase as it crossed into their city. Howard ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle driven by Paramo at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Gostlin Street.

An attorney for Paramo and Chambers' family said in March that East Chicago and Hammond had agreed to a settlement totaling $1.2 million in a federal lawsuit filed after the high-speed chase Feb. 15, 2017.

As part of the settlement, Hammond and East Chicago each agreed to create and place a bronze plaque memorializing the life of Chambers with a legend that reads, in part, "May her memory be a blessing."

The plaques will be placed in Hammond's Pulaski Park Community Center and the East Chicago Police Department's training room.

Boswell said Howard and Pichon deserved harsher sentences, because they led police on the chase without regard for the safety of other motorists.