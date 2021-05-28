Judge shortens sentences for pair who led police on deadly chase in 2017

CROWN POINT — A man and woman who led police on a chase in 2017 that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl and severely injured the girl's grandmother each were resentenced to 10 years in prison.
With credit for good time, Jessica S. Pichon, 31, and Donnell Howard, 35, each have about 2.5 years to serve before completing their sentences.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell previously sentenced both Pichon and Howard in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
The court granted their requests in 2020 to overturn their convictions after their public defenders argued they didn't fully understand their rights when they pleaded guilty.
The state conceded the plea agreements were illusory, because they subjected Pichon and Howard to five more years in prison than each would have received had they gone to trial, court filings state.
In exchange for the state's concession, Pichon and Howard each agreed to plead guilty this year to one count of resisting law enforcement, a level 3 felony. The maximum sentence they each could have received was 16 years in prison, records state.
Pichon apologized during a hearing May 14 to the family of 13-year-old Julianna A. Chambers, who was killed, and her grandmother, Theresa Paramo, who was critically injured.
“I hold myself accountable. Words cannot express the guilt I still feel. ... I would give my life for hers,” Pichon said.
According to court records, Howard was the getaway driver for his girlfriend, Pichon, who stole a case of beer from an East Chicago grocery store and didn't stop when approached by a uniformed police officer.
Hammond police joined East Chicago police in the chase as it crossed into their city. Howard ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle driven by Paramo at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Gostlin Street.
An attorney for Paramo and Chambers' family said in March that East Chicago and Hammond had agreed to a settlement totaling $1.2 million in a federal lawsuit filed after the high-speed chase Feb. 15, 2017.
As part of the settlement, Hammond and East Chicago each agreed to create and place a bronze plaque memorializing the life of Chambers with a legend that reads, in part, "May her memory be a blessing."
The plaques will be placed in Hammond's Pulaski Park Community Center and the East Chicago Police Department's training room.
Boswell said Howard and Pichon deserved harsher sentences, because they led police on the chase without regard for the safety of other motorists.
Howard failed to show any concern for others after the crash and ran off, she said.
Paramo was receiving treatment for cancer at the time, which had to be put on hold as she recovered from her injuries from the crash. As a result, the cancer spread, Boswell said.
"All this damage was done over a case or two of beer," the judge said. "That's just egregious."
Boswell granted a request from Pichon's attorney, Aaron Koonce, to recommend she be placed in the Indiana Department of Correction's purposeful incarceration program because she suffers from mental health and addiction issue and has an urgent need for treatment.
Howard was represented by attorney Joshua Malher.
Both Howard and Pichon said they did not want a public defender to be appointed to help them with any further appeal of their sentences.