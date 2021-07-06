Judge shreds Rokita, allows governor's lawsuit against General Assembly to move forward

But then Rokita got involved.

The Republican attorney general, originally from Munster, claimed in court filings that when there's a dispute between two branches of government, even involving a constitutional claim, only he is empowered to decide it, not the courts.

In this case, Rokita said he agreed the Legislature was within its rights to establish an emergency session option. As a result, he said there's no basis for the governor to retain outside counsel for a lawsuit that's not needed because Rokita already decided it.

"A fundamental legal principle consistently understood and applied over several decades by both state and federal judges is that Indiana law vests the attorney general alone with authority to determine the state's position on legal questions — including the constitutionality of House Enrolled Act 1123," Rokita argued.

Not so fast, Dietrick said.

In his 19-page ruling, which includes the subhead "The attorney general overstates his role," Dietrick noted the governor has a duty to protect the Indiana Constitution and the executive powers granted to his office, which inherently authorizes the governor to use all means at his disposal, including the courts, to challenge any alleged usurpation of those powers by another branch of government.