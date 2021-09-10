Judge: Teen charged as adult in school shooting must be held at juvenile lockup for now

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult in a shooting at the new Hammond Central High School must be temporarily moved from the Lake County Jail to the Lake County Juvenile Center, a judge ruled Friday.

Christopher Gary, of Hammond, and other juveniles charged as adults are currently being held on the fourth floor of the jail to prevent any further spread of COVID within the facility, Lake County Jail Warden Michael Zenk testified.

"This is a temporary arrangement, not a change in how we manage juvenile offenders," Zenk said.

In response to questions from Gary's attorney, Marc Laterzo, Zenk said juveniles housed on the jail's fourth floor are in isolation for 23 hours a day.

When not in isolation, the children must be escorted past cells occupied by adult prisoners, the warden said.

Eric Hamilton, assistant director of the Juvenile Center, said any children entering his facility would be in isolation for 48 hours. If a juvenile shows no signs of COVID infection during that initial isolation period, the child would then be permitted to participate in regular programming throughout the day, he said.