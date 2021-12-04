Judge tells man it's shameful he's behind bars again when his family needs him

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday to resisting law enforcement in May during a police chase that occurred months after he was placed on supervised release in a federal gun crime.
Shelton T. Curtis, 28, was expected to be remanded to federal custody to complete a sentence before starting a year of probation in Lake County, defense attorney Paul Stracci said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Curtis' plea agreement and gave him a two-year sentence, with credit for time already served in jail.
The judge said he understood Curtis' family members need him, but it was Curtis' own choices that caused him to be away from them.
"I guess it's time to grow up," Vasquez said. "That's what it comes down to. It's pretty shameful on your end that you find yourself incarcerated again, and all these people suffer as a result."
Curtis previously was convicted in July 2018 of a federal gun crime and sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by one year of probation. He was released Nov. 9, 2020, records show.
On May 2, Curtis led Lake County sheriff's police on a chase that ended when the green Dodge Charger he was driving hit a parked car, rolled over and hit several homes.
Curtis and his female passenger were trapped inside the overturned car in the 3700 block of Jackson Street in Gary. The woman was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital.
Stracci said evidence showed a gun found in the Charger belonged to someone else and Curtis had no knowledge it was there.
Curtis agreed to pay $1,700 in restitution to one of the property owners for damage to a porch, attorneys said.
Stracci said Curtis has a child who was recently born prematurely at 24 weeks, and the child's mother needs his help.
Curtis said he never intended to hurt anyone.