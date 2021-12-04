Judge tells man it's shameful he's behind bars again when his family needs him

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday to resisting law enforcement in May during a police chase that occurred months after he was placed on supervised release in a federal gun crime.

Shelton T. Curtis, 28, was expected to be remanded to federal custody to complete a sentence before starting a year of probation in Lake County, defense attorney Paul Stracci said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Curtis' plea agreement and gave him a two-year sentence, with credit for time already served in jail.

The judge said he understood Curtis' family members need him, but it was Curtis' own choices that caused him to be away from them.

"I guess it's time to grow up," Vasquez said. "That's what it comes down to. It's pretty shameful on your end that you find yourself incarcerated again, and all these people suffer as a result."

Curtis previously was convicted in July 2018 of a federal gun crime and sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by one year of probation. He was released Nov. 9, 2020, records show.