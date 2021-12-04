 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge tells man it's shameful he's behind bars again when his family needs him
alert urgent

Judge tells man it's shameful he's behind bars again when his family needs him

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Thursday to resisting law enforcement in May during a police chase that occurred months after he was placed on supervised release in a federal gun crime.

Shelton T. Curtis, 28, was expected to be remanded to federal custody to complete a sentence before starting a year of probation in Lake County, defense attorney Paul Stracci said.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Curtis' plea agreement and gave him a two-year sentence, with credit for time already served in jail.

The judge said he understood Curtis' family members need him, but it was Curtis' own choices that caused him to be away from them.

"I guess it's time to grow up," Vasquez said. "That's what it comes down to. It's pretty shameful on your end that you find yourself incarcerated again, and all these people suffer as a result."

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Curtis previously was convicted in July 2018 of a federal gun crime and sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by one year of probation. He was released Nov. 9, 2020, records show.

On May 2, Curtis led Lake County sheriff's police on a chase that ended when the green Dodge Charger he was driving hit a parked car, rolled over and hit several homes.

Curtis and his female passenger were trapped inside the overturned car in the 3700 block of Jackson Street in Gary. The woman was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital.

Stracci said evidence showed a gun found in the Charger belonged to someone else and Curtis had no knowledge it was there.

Curtis agreed to pay $1,700 in restitution to one of the property owners for damage to a porch, attorneys said.

Stracci said Curtis has a child who was recently born prematurely at 24 weeks, and the child's mother needs his help.

Curtis said he never intended to hurt anyone. 

Shelton T. Curtis

Shelton T. Curtis

 Provided
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Journeyman Distillery groundbreaking in Valparaiso

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts