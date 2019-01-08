HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors will have until Friday to tweak language in the indictment against Portage Mayor James Snyder or have a three-word phrase thrown out.
In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen wrote prosecutors must outline what encompasses "other consideration" and introduce evidence tending to prove that conduct at the trial in Count 3 of the November 2016 indictment or remove the language. Count 3 alleges Snyder received a $13,000 bribe in consideration of city contracts.
If the language is not changed, the phrase "and other consideration" will be removed.
In September, Snyder's attorneys filed a motion asking "surplusage" language in Counts 3 and 4 be removed from the indictment.
Snyder requested the first 20 paragraphs of Count 4, which alleges tax fraud involving his personal business, be struck from the indictment, saying they were not relevant and were outside the statue of limitations.
Van Bokkelen ruled against that request, saying the paragraphs were "necessary to understand the scheme."