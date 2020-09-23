Judge to Borman shooter: Plea deal a chance to live a life without violence

CROWN POINT — A judge warned a man convicted of shooting two people last year on the Borman Expressway his plea agreement was an opportunity and if he continued down his previous path, it would not be long.
Alvin D. Keys, 18, of Sauk Village, was expected to be released to a work-release program Nov. 9 following his sentencing Wednesday on a revised plea agreement.
He and three others are accused of wounding two people when they sprayed a car with bullets during the evening rush hour Sept. 17, 2019, on the westbound Borman Expressway between Burr Street and Cline Avenue in Gary.
Keys initially signed a plea agreement calling for three years in prison, followed by three years on probation.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa and defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez said a revised plea agreement was filed Sept. 17 with a sentence of 18 months in prison, 18 months in Lake County Community Corrections and three years suspended in favor of probation.
The revised plea mirrors an agreement filed Sept. 14 for Keys' co-defendant Dontanyon J. Scruggs, 18, of Chicago Heights.
Two other co-defendants, Naja S. Wilder, 19, of Richton Park, and Davon S. Careaway, 17, of Hammond, have pleaded not guilty to various charges, including four counts of attempted murder.
The four co-defendants are accused wounding an 11-year-old girl and 23-year-old man in the shooting.
A baby the man was shielding with his body and a woman driving the car escaped harm. The car was shot more than 20 times, and two other cars were damaged by the gunfire, records state.
Indiana State Police recovered the guns Keys and his co-defendants used while executing a search warrant at a Gary apartment, records show.
One of the guns was a .45-caliber handgun with a drug magazine, which was "almost like a mini machine gun," Massa said.
"It's almost like I don't know what this world is coming to," Massa said. "I've been doing this for a long time, and it seems like things are becoming more and more violent."
Massa said Keys received a significant benefit from his plea agreement, avoiding convictions for attempted murder and other counts. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
Boswell asked Keys what led to the shooting.
Keys said, "I can't answer that. It was a situation. Some stuff had occurred."
Keys, who was driving and had a gun, told the judge he didn't know any children were in the car before shooting at it. Other people wouldn't consider if he were with his family when targeting him, he said.
Keys said he reflected on the shooting while incarcerated since his arrest last year and realized it was wrong. He said he wanted to apologize to the victims.
Keys was expected to be released from the Lake County Jail in November, because of credit he received for time served while awaiting trial.
Boswell told Keys his plea agreement was an opportunity to live a life without violence.
"You don't have to live this way," she said. "You're a bright young man. You're very young."
