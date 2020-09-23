Judge to Borman shooter: Plea deal a chance to live a life without violence

The four co-defendants are accused wounding an 11-year-old girl and 23-year-old man in the shooting.

A baby the man was shielding with his body and a woman driving the car escaped harm. The car was shot more than 20 times, and two other cars were damaged by the gunfire, records state.

Indiana State Police recovered the guns Keys and his co-defendants used while executing a search warrant at a Gary apartment, records show.

One of the guns was a .45-caliber handgun with a drug magazine, which was "almost like a mini machine gun," Massa said.

"It's almost like I don't know what this world is coming to," Massa said. "I've been doing this for a long time, and it seems like things are becoming more and more violent."

Massa said Keys received a significant benefit from his plea agreement, avoiding convictions for attempted murder and other counts. He pleaded guilty in August to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

Boswell asked Keys what led to the shooting.

Keys said, "I can't answer that. It was a situation. Some stuff had occurred."