Judge to decide value of downtown property taken and demolished by Gary Housing Authority

The owner of a building acquired and demolished by the Gary Housing Authority as a prelude to constructing a new, mixed-use housing development in downtown Gary is entitled to seek more than the $75,000 the owner was paid for the property.

The Indiana Supreme Court recently ordered a damages hearing be held in Lake County to determine just compensation for the taking of the Nations Restaurant building at 624 Broadway.

The state's high court said even though the housing authority followed all the statutory requirements for providing notice of its interest in 624 Broadway to the building's owner, and John Allen, its registered agent, by publishing the notice in two Northwest Indiana newspapers, the notice still was insufficient under the U.S. Constitution.

Justice Mark Massa, writing for the unanimous Supreme Court, said the Constitution requires more than a "mere gesture" to notify a property owner his or her land may be taken for a public purpose, especially when the name and address of the owner or agent are known to a government agency, as it was in this case.

"Notice by publication may be sufficient where it is not reasonably possible or practicable to give more adequate warning, like when the intended recipient is missing. But it is not enough with respect to a person whose name and address are known or very easily ascertainable and whose legally protected interests are directly affected by the proceedings in question," Massa said.

Massa said it was irrelevant Allen nevertheless learned of the housing authority's hearings relating to the property and attended them.

The insufficient notice was prejudicial to the owner's rights and may have impacted the compensation paid for the building, Massa said.

At the same time, the Supreme Court nixed a May 6 ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals that ordered the taking of 624 Broadway be vacated and the property returned to its original owner.

The high court said courts cannot enjoin or reverse a lawful taking when an adequate legal remedy, compensation, is available.

In this case, records show the housing authority valued 624 Broadway at $24,000 and ultimately paid $75,000 for the property, while the owner provided a belated appraisal claiming the property was worth $325,000.

The court said a damages hearing is needed to allow 624 Broadway to present to a judge its appraisal and other pertinent evidence relating to the value of the property.

Connor Nolan, a partner at the Chesterton law firm of Harris Welsh & Lukmann and attorney for 624 Broadway, said he's grateful for the opportunity to participate in a damages hearing.

"We are obviously pleased with the Supreme Court's opinion, even if the court did not go as far with the remedy as we requested. When we return to the trial court, we intend to seek all amounts due to our client for the violations of its Constitutional rights and as just compensation for the taking of their property," Nolan said.

Tramel Raggs, a litigator at Crown Point's Harris Law Firm and attorney for the Gary Housing Authority, declined to comment on the case because it still is pending at the Lake Superior Court.

The damages hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.