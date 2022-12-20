Judge to decide whether to stop closure of Franciscan Health Hammond emergency room

HAMMOND — A judge is prepared to decide Wednesday whether to let Franciscan Health Hammond’s emergency room close next week.

Lake Superior Court Civil Division Judge Bruce D. Parent said Tuesday afternoon he will hear evidence Wednesday morning on whether the closure would endanger public health.

That is the argument of Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and his legal team, who are seeking a court order requiring the hospital to keep its doors open at least through the next month.

The mayor and members of Hammond’s emergency medical services staff were in court and prepared to testify about how closing the 124-year-old hospital would jeopardize the city’s 77,000 residents.

However, Robert Anderson, an Indianapolis attorney representing the hospital, said that would be nearly impossible.

He said the Mishawaka-based nonprofit hospital chain currently has no legal authority to operate an emergency room beyond year’s end.

“A whole lot of toothpaste would have to be shoved back into the tube if the emergency room were ordered to remain open any longer,” Anderson said.

He implied that the city hoped to create an unfair rush to judgment by waiting until Christmas week to sue. “(Hammond) only gave us 24 hour notice. They didn’t expect us to respond so quickly,” Anderson said.

Hammond attorney David Westland said the city fully expected the hospital to be in court this week to contest the issue.

Parent said his court will be closed next week so he will hold a full-blown hearing and issue his decision Wednesday.

Hammond is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctions against the hospital, arguing, "The city will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss and damage."

Anderson said the hospital is prepared to close and let the city attempt to prove damages if it can. The hospital chain is directing patients to its hospitals in nearby Munster and Dyer.

The 226-bed hospital in downtown Hammond has been challenged financially by other full-service suburban hospitals as well as walk-in clinics springing up in recent years around the county.

Franciscan first announced May 2021 it would downsize the Hammond facility and then drastically changed plans Nov. 3 to cease all emergency services at year’s end.

Franciscan notified first responders it would turn away ambulances after 6 a.m. Friday.

This comes 27 years after the 300-bed Northwest Family Hospital — formerly St. Mary Medical Center — closed its downtown Gary facilities in 1995.

Although Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary remains open, it does so under a 1979 federal consent decree requiring Methodist Hospitals to offer equal services at both of its campuses in Gary and Merrillville.