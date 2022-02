Judge to hear sheriff's request to implement jail health care contract

HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled an April hearing to help him decide whether to allow Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to ink contracts relating to the county jail without having to obtain consent from the county commissioners.

Martinez filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Feb. 9 seeking to compel the Lake County Board of Commissioners to accept, and Lake County Auditor John Petalas to pay, all invoices for jail health care costs submitted pursuant to a contract Martinez signed Dec. 20 with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) that was not approved by the commissioners.

According to court records, Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele was selected by the parties as special judge in the case after Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott recused herself due to a potential conflict of interest.

Scheele is second cousin to Thomas A. John, an Indianapolis-based attorney for the sheriff. However, attorneys for both the sheriff and commissioners agreed to waive that issue as a reason to block Scheele as special judge, records show.

According to court records, Scheele also has affirmed his belief that he can and will fairly and impartially preside in this and any other case involving Thomas A. John as an attorney of record.

Scheele has scheduled a one-day hearing April 18 at the county courthouse in Hammond to hear arguments for and against the sheriff's request for a preliminary injunction.

Martinez claims in court filings time is of the essence because the commissioners' Jan. 19 decision to only pay CHI at its 2021 contracted rate of $241,859 every two weeks, instead of the $253,952 approved by the sheriff, means CHI is entitled to quit providing jail health services at any time.

He said if that happens it will impair public safety and increase county expenses because multiple officers will be required to accompany every jail inmate needing health care services to an off-site facility ill-equipped to handle prisoners that must be supervised and restrained at all times.

The commissioners repeatedly have said they have no issues with CHI's services. But they believe the company's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an audit by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money taxpayers are spending.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

