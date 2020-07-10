Judge to resentence John Buncich after appeals court reduced corruption verdicts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge is set next month to resentence a former Lake County sheriff convicted of public corruption.

John Buncich is scheduled to appear Aug. 5 before Senior Judge James T. Moody to impose a new and possibly shorter prison term on the former top cop.

Former U.S. Attorney David Capp charged Buncich in 2016 with soliciting bribes from towing firms doing business with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The following year, a federal court jury convicted Buncich of six felony counts of bribery and wire fraud on evidence that included hours video and audio recordings as well as testimony by witnesses and accusations by federal prosecutors of how the former sheriff’s political fundraising had become a solicitation of bribery to towing firms working for county police.

Moody imposed a 188-month sentence Jan. 16, 2018, on the 74-year-old Buncich, who is currently housed in a U.S. Bureau of Prison medical center in Springfield, Missouri, and is not scheduled for release for another 11 years.

Buncich maintains his innocence. He told jurors that none of his advisers told him he was doing anything wrong.