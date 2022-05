Judge to review medical records of cooperating co-defendant in murder case

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a request Tuesday from defense attorneys for a man charged in a triple homicide in 1998 in Hammond to review a co-defendant's medical records for any evidence relevant to the case.

James H. Higgason III, 52, of Whiting, has pleaded not guilty to several counts of murder in the bludgeoning deaths of Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Elva Tamez, 36; and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside a home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Higgason's co-defendant, David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, pleaded guilty in October to one count of murder and agreed to a 45-year prison sentence.

Higgason and Copley each were charged in January 2021 after additional DNA evidence submitted to an Indiana State Police lab in 2020 linked them to the triple homicide, according to court records.

Copley, who first spoke to police about the homicides in February 1998, agreed to testify against Higgason at trial.

Higgason's attorneys, Mark Gruenhagen and Matthew Fech, filed a motion seeking Copley's medical, psychiatric and jail records.

Fech told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez he could order the records be released if he deemed the request appropriate.

Fech suggested Vasquez conduct an "in-camera" review of Copley's records to determine Copley's ability to recall important events going back to 1998.

Copley's attorney, Cipriano Rodriguez, said Copley gave four or five statements to law enforcement over the years and his current mental status wasn't relevant.

Vasquez disagreed.

The records might contain information that indicates "his memory is not quite what it would appear," the judge said.

He ordered the Lake County Jail to release Copley's records by Friday.

The judge also set a hearing for Friday on Higgason's motion to dismiss his charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.