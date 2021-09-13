Judge upholds Porter County gun, drug arrest; officer said he smelled pot on highway

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has upheld a Feb. 29, 2020, traffic stop, vehicle search and arrest of a Lansing, Illinois, man on charges of alleged gun and drug offenses.
The accused, Frederick Young Jr., 26, had argued the traffic stop, search and arrest violated his constitutional rights and thus any evidence seized should be kept out of the criminal case.
Young had been stopped by a state trooper at 10:30 p.m. while travelling eastbound along a Porter County stretch of Interstate 80, a court document states. The trooper said Young rapidly decelerated when he saw the police car, and the officer said Young's license plate was not illuminated, and the officer could smell marijuana while following him on the highway.
The trooper searched the vehicle and said he found a 9 mm handgun with ammunition and just over an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and a roll of empty plastic bags.
Citing case law, DeBoer said the officer pulled over the vehicle due to a traffic violations — lack of lit license plate and crossing over a solid white line onto the shoulder of the highway without signaling.
"It was this second traffic violation in combination with the license plate violation and the odor of marijuana that prompted (the trooper) to pull over Young," the judge wrote.
As far as the search goes, the judge said the officer smelled marijuana and could see "marijuana shake" or residue on the center console of the vehicle during the traffic stop. Police said Young also refused to leave the vehicle at first, which "only increased (the trooper's) suspicion that criminal activity was afoot."
"The court finds that the search of Young's vehicle and the contents contained therein, was lawful," DeBoer said.
Young is charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, a court document states.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 19, according to court records.