Judge upholds Porter County gun, drug arrest; officer said he smelled pot on highway

VALPARAISO — Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has upheld a Feb. 29, 2020, traffic stop, vehicle search and arrest of a Lansing, Illinois, man on charges of alleged gun and drug offenses.

The accused, Frederick Young Jr., 26, had argued the traffic stop, search and arrest violated his constitutional rights and thus any evidence seized should be kept out of the criminal case.

Young had been stopped by a state trooper at 10:30 p.m. while travelling eastbound along a Porter County stretch of Interstate 80, a court document states. The trooper said Young rapidly decelerated when he saw the police car, and the officer said Young's license plate was not illuminated, and the officer could smell marijuana while following him on the highway.

The trooper searched the vehicle and said he found a 9 mm handgun with ammunition and just over an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and a roll of empty plastic bags.

Citing case law, DeBoer said the officer pulled over the vehicle due to a traffic violations — lack of lit license plate and crossing over a solid white line onto the shoulder of the highway without signaling.