Judge vacates trial for man free on bond in murder-for-hire case

CROWN POINT — A defendant in a murder-for-hire case who was freed on his own recognizance last year because the state didn't bring him to trial by a statutory deadline told a judge Friday he needed more time to hire a new attorney.

Ronnie E. Major, 49, of Gary, was charged in 2016 in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the homicide of 31-year-old Jocelyn Blair the morning of Dec. 19, 2010, inside the Charlie's Coney Island restaurant at 2490 Broadway in Gary.

Major's previous attorney, Jamise Perkins, withdrew from the case late last year when she joined the Stracci Law Group, which represents one of Major's co-defendants. Perkins had to drop Major as a client to avoid a conflict.

Major told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on Friday he spoke with an attorney, but that lawyer would not be available to meet with Major until mid-February.

Major said he wanted to cancel his trial, which has been set for the weeks of Feb. 3 and 10.

Cappas granted his request and set a status hearing for Feb. 28.