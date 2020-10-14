Judge warns Crown Point teen's family to stay off social media ahead of fatal crash trial

CROWN POINT — An 86-year-old man charged in a crash that killed a Crown Point High School student last year has been found competent to stand trial starting Monday, attorneys said.

John P. Enright, of Monee, Illinois, was indicted by a grand jury last year on one count of reckless driving, a level 5 felony, in connection with the May 7, 2019, crash on U.S. 231 that caused the death of 17-year-old motorcyclist Clayton Gaudry.

Enright didn't appear for the hearing alongside his attorney, Herbert Shaps.

Shaps told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas he doesn't use Facebook but has been told people have posted disparaging comments about him and his client on the social media platform.

Gaudry's family maintained a Justice for Clay Facebook page where comments about Enright and the case have been posted.

Shaps said jury selection might take longer than usual because he will have to ensure potential jurors haven't been tainted by Facebook comments.

If Facebook comments taint the jury pool and the parties are unable Monday to seat a jury, it will be because of those posting on Facebook, Cappas said.

"This case is tried in the court, not on Facebook," he said. "So stop it."