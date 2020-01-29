Judge won't hear arguments on legality of search warrant, charges in Xbox homicide

CROWN POINT — A judge on Wednesday ruled a defendant accused of killing a teenager last summer is not entitled to a hearing on claims the state didn't have probable cause to search his home or charge him with murder.
Garry L. Higgins, 17, will receive an "old-fashioned" hearing on his motion to suppress evidence based on the sufficiency of probable cause for his arrest July 3 and the voluntariness of his statement to police.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray set the hearing for Feb. 27.
Higgins was charged as an adult July 5 in connection with the June 12 shooting death of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera, of Merrillville, in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.
Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Peluyera after Peluyera went to the location to sell an Xbox.
Higgins' attorney, Michael Woods, wrote in court filings that police "recklessly" omitted that witnesses in the Peluyera homicide and a Merrillville robbery involving a man with a similar M.O. identified someone other than Higgins as the shooter in a photo lineup.
The other man — whom The Times is not naming because he hasn't been charged — is a friend of Higgins' and Dezman C. Dukes, 18, of Merrillville.
Prosecutors withdrew charges against Dukes after the court rejected them for lack of probable cause. Dukes testified against Higgins during a Jan. 10 hearing on Higgins' petition to let bail.
The man identified as a suspect in the photo lineup was not called to testify at the bail hearing, because of a mutual agreement between Woods and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay.
In the order, the court wrote it was clear police omitted information about another man being identified as a suspect.
However, police also knew Peluyera had been lured to the scene through communication on the OfferUp app, that one of the OfferUp profiles used was linked to Higgins' address, and that Higgins, Dukes and the third man were friends.
"The state did not have to establish that the defendant was the shooter in order to justify the issuance of the search warrant," the order states.
The link between the OfferUp profile and Higgins' address likely was enough to justify the issuance of the warrant, the order states. It's likely the warrant would have been issued even if the information about the photo lineup had been included, records state.