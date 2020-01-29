Judge won't hear arguments on legality of search warrant, charges in Xbox homicide

CROWN POINT — A judge on Wednesday ruled a defendant accused of killing a teenager last summer is not entitled to a hearing on claims the state didn't have probable cause to search his home or charge him with murder.

Garry L. Higgins, 17, will receive an "old-fashioned" hearing on his motion to suppress evidence based on the sufficiency of probable cause for his arrest July 3 and the voluntariness of his statement to police.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray set the hearing for Feb. 27.

Higgins was charged as an adult July 5 in connection with the June 12 shooting death of 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera, of Merrillville, in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary.

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Peluyera after Peluyera went to the location to sell an Xbox.

Higgins' attorney, Michael Woods, wrote in court filings that police "recklessly" omitted that witnesses in the Peluyera homicide and a Merrillville robbery involving a man with a similar M.O. identified someone other than Higgins as the shooter in a photo lineup.

The other man — whom The Times is not naming because he hasn't been charged — is a friend of Higgins' and Dezman C. Dukes, 18, of Merrillville.

