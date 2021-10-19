Judge's death delays high-profile murder case

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man's murder trial was delayed Tuesday because of Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell's sudden death.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, has had his trial delayed several times since he was charged in August 2019 in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson was expected taken on Boswell's case load and preside over McGhee's trial until its conclusion or Oct. 29, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Opening arguments had been expected Tuesday.
Paul Stracci, who works with McGhee's attorneys Michael Woods and Peter Fouts, said McGhee's trial was adjourned for the day to allow those involved to recover from the shock of losing Boswell.
"While Judge Boswell's unexpected passing is a profound loss for us all, it is particularly tragic for her family, her staff and those lucky enough to have practiced in front of her," Stracci said. "We look forward to resuming trial Thursday, and carrying on as Judge Boswell would have wanted."
McGhee, who was on probation in 2019 for abusing a previous girlfriend, is accused of killing Buchanan and dumping her body at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County.
A friend of McGhee, who was granted immunity from prosecution, is expected to testify during the two-week trial.
The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, documents state. The friend later led police to Buchanan's body.
Jurors also were expected to hear how officers assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Task Force obtained McGhee's cellphone location data in a warrantless search as they worked to locate Buchanan.
Several officers previously testified during a hearing on McGhee's motion to suppress his phone records that they still hoped to find Buchanan alive when they seized the records, because McGhee had been accused of holding a woman against her will in the past.
Boswell denied the motion to suppress at the recommendation of Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.