Judge's death delays high-profile murder case

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man's murder trial was delayed Tuesday because of Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell's sudden death.

James E. McGhee Jr., 40, has had his trial delayed several times since he was charged in August 2019 in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.

Senior Judge Michael Bergerson was expected taken on Boswell's case load and preside over McGhee's trial until its conclusion or Oct. 29, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Opening arguments had been expected Tuesday.

Paul Stracci, who works with McGhee's attorneys Michael Woods and Peter Fouts, said McGhee's trial was adjourned for the day to allow those involved to recover from the shock of losing Boswell.

"While Judge Boswell's unexpected passing is a profound loss for us all, it is particularly tragic for her family, her staff and those lucky enough to have practiced in front of her," Stracci said. "We look forward to resuming trial Thursday, and carrying on as Judge Boswell would have wanted."