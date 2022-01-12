Judges sends East Chicago man to prison for gun violation

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced an East Chicago man to prison Wednesday for a firearms violation.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a 57-month prison term on 37-year-old Michael Hernandez.

Hernandez pleaded guilty July 28, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An East Chicago police officer arrested him nine months ago in an undisclosed neighborhood of the city where he was seen littering and then began acting suspiciously when confronted.

The officer found Hernandez in possession of a Taurus Millennium PT 111 Pro 9mm pistol containing 11 live rounds. The gun had been reported stolen out of Ohio.

Officers later searched Hernandez's residence and found a Norinco SKS rifle, containing 35 live rounds, inside.

It was illegal for Hernandez to have any firearms because of his criminal record, which began at age 11 and included 15 arrests and convictions for criminal trespassing, theft, assault, drug possession and assault with a deadly weapon.