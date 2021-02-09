Judges sends Lake Station man to prison for role in 2013 robbery-homicide

HAMMOND — A federal judge sent a Lake Station man to prison for his role in a 2013 robbery-homicide.

U.S. District Court Philip P. Simon imposed a 36-year term Tuesday on 30-year-old Lajuan Fitzpatrick.

A federal jury found Fitzpatrick guilty Nov. 15, 2019, following a four-day trial of taking part in a robbery eight years ago that killed Rolando Correa Jr., 22, of Gary.

Government prosecutors presented evidence that Fitzpatrick joined three other men Dec. 1, 2013, in a scheme to rob Anthony Martinez, a small-scale Gary marijuana dealer.

Prosecutors said Bruce “Casper” Hendry, 34, of Gary, planned the robbery and recruited Mark “Knuckles” Cherry, 27, of Lake Station, and Fitzpatrick, a close friend of Cherry, to join them.

James “Dough Boy” Landrum, 44, of New Chicago, was recruited to drive their getaway car to the victim’s home in the 6200 block of West 29th Avenue in Gary, records state.

Prosecutors said Cherry and Hendry forced their way inside and were attacking the occupants when gunfire erupted inside the house.

The disturbance attracted the attention of the victim’s neighbors, including Correa, who ran to the crime scene.