Gary City Judge Deidre Monroe has many different duties.
But it's her work with adult drug court that she finds particularly satisfying, especially when she is later approached by court graduates voicing their appreciation.
"It makes you feel good," she said.
More than 600 offenders have graduated over the past 23 years from what is now the state's longest-serving adult drug court, said Monroe, who has presided over the court for the past 19 years.
She is particularly proud that 90% of the adult drug court graduates obtained a high school or GED diploma and said they likely would not have taken this minimum step toward a job search without the program.
"That's my crown of glory," Monroe said.
The program is one of 100 problem-solving courts that now exist statewide, the Indiana Supreme Court recently announced.
"Problem-solving courts include drug, re-entry, mental health, veterans, family recovery, and domestic violence specialized courts," said Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer with the Supreme Court.
"The certified courts seek to promote outcomes that benefit the litigants and their families, victims, and society," she said.
The drug and veterans courts offer qualified offenders the opportunity to wipe their records clean or at least reduce the impact of their offenses by successfully completing a highly structured program aimed at helping them overcome drug, alcohol and other problems. If they fail, they face the original penalties for their offenses.
Region home to many problem-solving courts
The problem-solving courts, which are established voluntarily by judges, are distributed throughout 50 of the state's 92 counties and include courts in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Lake County has one adult drug court with a second in the works, a mental health court, a re-entry court and a veterans court, according to the state's listing.
Porter County has adult and juvenile drug courts, a veterans court and a mental health court.
LaPorte County has a drug court, a re-entry court and a veterans court.
"The innovative approach requires pioneering judges to coordinate with numerous resources in their supportive communities to provide intensive services and frequent court appearances for oversight," Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper oversees the state's only active juvenile drug court, which requires she work an evening each week on top of her already-heavy court load with no additional compensation.
"For me, it's worth doing or I wouldn't do it," she said.
The juvenile court is unique from the adult model in that it addresses the entire family, Harper said. This includes substance abuse involving parents and siblings.
There are no more than 10 participants at any time in the program and individual hearings are held for each young person (14-18), unlike the adult problem-solving courts, she said. While an estimated half of the participants do not succeed the intensive program, many still benefit and some go on to residential treatment.
"You do it because you see it has some effectiveness," Harper said.
LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Greta Stirling Friedman, who helped create and now oversees the county's seven-year-old adult drug court, said national statistics show that 75 percent of graduates are not rearrested during the typical three-year tracking period.
Helping the offenders give up drugs and alcohol can be the easy part, she said. The real work comes in addressing the many underlying issues during the minimum 18-month program.
"It's the changing your life that's the hardest part," Friedman said.
'It works, but you have to want it'
LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Richard R. Stalbrink Jr. oversees the county's re-entry court, which helps those released from prison adjust back into a society they may not even recognize after so many years locked away.
"We're there to surround them with support so they don't fall back into old ways," he said.
The biggest challenge is helping the offenders stay away from the people, places and things that helped land them behind bars to begin with, Stalbrink said. The program has had 81 graduates, but also many failures, he said.
"They got to be willing to make that change," Stalbrink said.
Lake County Superior Court Judge Salvador Vasquez, who oversees the county's 8-year-old re-entry court and the 2-year-old therapeutic intervention (mental health) court, agreed that participants must be willing to take advantage of the opportunity for it to be a success.
"It works, but you have to want it," he said.
The problem-solving courts also require the leadership of a judge who believes in them enough to put in the hard work required, he said. Vasquez said he relies on a two magistrates for help and a wider team, which is standard for problem-solving courts.
Lake County Superior Court Judge Julie Cantrell said presiding over the county's veterans treatment court is the best thing she has done during her 23 years on the bench.
"It's something near and dear to my heart," she said, explaining her husband, father and grandfather are military veterans.
"They sacrificed a lot for all of us," she said of veterans. "This is a way we can give something back and help them, too."
This is not to say the program is easy. Participants initially have 10 different requirements each week and are in the program for a minimum of 18 months, with the average term winding up to be more like 24 months, she said.
An example of the participants is a Vietnam veteran, who after living a law-abiding life, suddenly was arrested four times in four months on drunken driving charges, Cantrell said. It turned out he was recently retired and his wife had died, which suddenly left his with lots of free time to reflect on the horrors of his wartime experiences.
'Positive in a world of negatives'
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth, who oversees the county's veterans treatment and adult drug courts, said he considers it an honor and privilege to help veterans in this way.
"It gives people the opportunity to become productive members of society and take control of their lives back," he said.
Drenth said he has been impressed how the local American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and other community groups have come forward to donate both money and time toward the effort.
"It's not just one person," he said of the collective effort. "It's a positive in a world of negatives."
The state is not resting on its laurels, according to Dolan. Several new problem-solving courts are in the works.
The latest addition in Porter County is the restoration (mental health) court, which began shortly after the start of the year, according to presiding Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester.
The court, which was renamed to reduce the stigma, often addresses addiction issues like drug court, but is different in that participants must be diagnosed with a mental illness, he said. There are already five participants.
"Those are all people who would be at the jail now," Chidester said.
Anyone wishing to participate in a problem-solving court should talk to their attorneys about eligibility, Drenth said.
Dolan said counties that do not have problem-solving courts can transfer the supervision of a case to a county with the appropriate court.