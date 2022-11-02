Judicial colleagues formally welcome Newton County native to Indiana Supreme Court

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, received his black robe Tuesday during a ceremony celebrating his new position as one of the five justices on the state's highest court.

The 111th Hoosier justice officially took his seat on the bench Sept. 1. His robing ceremony was delayed two months so family, friends and colleagues could participate in the festivities at the Statehouse.

During the event, Molter ceremonially was administered the oath of office by his father, Newton Superior Judge Daniel Molter, as his mother, Kate Molter, and Gov. Eric Holcomb watched.

"I am honored you have placed your trust in me again," Molter said to the Republican governor who had appointed him to a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Molter's wife, Katie, and their three children then helped Molter into his robe and he took his seat in the historic Supreme Court chamber.

"I feel as though I'm sprinting to leap onto a train that's already at full speed. But thankfully all of my colleagues up here have extended a hand to help me aboard," Molter said. "I'll do my best to contribute to what you all have helped build."

Molter, 40, succeeded retired Justice Steven David on the Supreme Court. Molter initially will serve a two-year term; Hoosier voters will decide at the 2024 general election whether Molter should be retained for a renewable, 10-year term.

The new justice is a graduate of Indiana University and its law school at Bloomington. Prior to becoming an appellate judge in 2021, he was a partner at the Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis where he primarily worked on state and federal appellate litigation.

That work included serving as counsel to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and representing the Lake County Council in its ongoing separation of powers dispute with the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Some of Molter's earliest legal work also took place in the Region when Molter served as law clerk in 2007-08 for Hammond-based Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

In fact, Molter comes from a long line of Northwest Indiana attorneys, dating back to the 19th century when his great-great-aunt Agnes became one of the first female attorneys in the United States, and in 1933 was appointed Newton County prosecutor, and the first female prosecutor in the state, by Democratic Gov. Paul McNutt.

Molter's grandfather also was an attorney, as well as his father, Judge Daniel Molter, who has served on the Newton Superior Court bench for nearly four decades.

Derek Molter is well-known for his community service in addition to his legal service. For example, he recently partnered with Appeals Judge Leanna Weissmann and the Indiana State Bar to organize a collection effort to provide diapers and other needed supplies to Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Since 2011, he's also helped administer a leadership fund that provides scholarships to students at his alma mater, South Newton High School.

Molter is the second Northwest Indiana native currently serving on the Supreme Court. Justice Geoffrey Slaughter originally is from Crown Point.