The question of whether Indiana courts have the authority to order a change to the birth certificate gender marker of a transgender Hoosier looks to remain unresolved for the near future after the Supreme Court declined to definitively address the issue.

In separate 3-2 decisions, the state's highest court denied transfer Wednesday in the matter of K.G. and in the matter of O.J.G.S., leaving intact recent rulings by three-judge Court of Appeals panels that held Indiana courts cannot direct the gender marker on the birth certificate of a transgender individual be corrected.

Those rulings conflict, however, with a string of Court of Appeals decisions from 2014 to 2021 that specifically authorize Indiana courts to order a gender marker change when requested by transgender adults, and even for transgender minors when the change is sought by their parent or guardian.

The Supreme Court did not explain why it opted against resolving the competing precedents and clarifying the law once and for all.

Only Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, thought the high court should hear both cases. He was joined by Chief Justice Loretta Rush in the matter of K.G., and Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, in the matter of O.J.G.S. — but three of the five justices voted against transfer on both cases.

The recent Court of Appeals rulings claim the earlier appellate decisions directing birth certificate changes for transgender Hoosiers fundamentally misread the relevant law concerning permissible birth certificate adjustments.

"The statute simply does not grant courts of this state the authority to order a change of a gender marker on a birth certificate," said Appeals Judge Robert Altice Jr. "In my view, the mechanism for such a change, no matter how vital to certain members of our society, must be crafted by the General Assembly."

In contrast, Appeals Judge Paul Mathias said with more than 38,000 transgender Hoosiers potentially affected by the uncertainty over birth certificate gender changes, and no law forthcoming that addresses the issue, it's the responsibility of the judicial branch to fashion a solution.

"Unless and until the General Assembly and governor create a fair resolution structure, or clearly forbid any change of gender markers on birth certificates for any reason, equity jurisprudence provides the remedy to consider a request," Mathias said.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly chose not to tackle birth certificate gender changes during its recently completed four-month session that saw a slew of anti-transgender proposals introduced and several enacted into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Indiana Department of Health still indicates on its vital records website that it will change a gender marker, or a name, on a birth certificate upon receipt of a valid court order.

