Jurors acquit Gary man over couple’s 2017 shooting

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury has acquitted a man on all charges arising over the 2017 shooting and wounding of a Gary couple in 2017.
Jurors deliberated briefly Friday afternoon before returning not guilty verdicts for Jarod D. Johnson, 24, of Gary on nine felony charges of attempted murder, battery and firearms violations.
It was a victory for defense attorney Mark K. Gruenhagen, who convinced the jury the state’s case against his client was riddled with “stories that didn’t match, inconsistencies and half truths.”
Johnson’s acquittal comes less than eight months after a U.S. District Court jury in Hammond acquitted Johnson of a kidnapping charge related to the 2017 shooting.
The verdict concluded a week-long trial where Lake County Deputy Prosecutors David Rooda and Tara M. Villarreal argued there was convincing evidence Johnson shot a Gary man in the right side of his face and leg and his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend twice in her chest at point blank range.
Both adult victims and the woman’s unborn child survived the shooting. The Times is not identifying the victims.
Rooda said Johnson had betrayed the victims who had known for some time.
Gruenhagen argued it was the victims who betrayed Johnson, by falsely accusing them of a shooting Johnson didn’t commit.
Johnson was first charged four years ago with the assault on the couple June 13, 2017 near 5th and Madison in Gary’s downtown.
The two victims both told Gary police that Johnson had shot them without warning.
Gruenhagen argued the victims never gave a reasonable motive for the shooting and Gary police failed to collect any evidence to verify the victim’s accusation of Johnson.
“There was no weapon found and no evidence Johnson was present at the shooting," he said.
He said the government’s case was solely based on the shooting victims’ say so.
Gruenhagen said the male victim’s credibility was compromised by his refusal to come to court and testify at this week’s trial.
“(The male shooting victim) couldn’t even come to court and look Mr. Johnson in the eye,” Gruenhagen said.
Rooda said the male victim broke off contact with them prior to the trial after expressing reservations about helping convict his old friend.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez permitted the prosecution to read to jurors a transcript of the male victim’s sworn testimony in two earlier depositions — question-and-answer sessions prosecution and defense lawyers conduct in preparing for trial.
The male victim said in the previous depositions that Johnson may have shot them because he was under the influence of drugs and suspected a member of the pregnant woman’s family tipped off Chicago police to the whereabout of another member of Johnson’s family, wanted in a separate criminal case.
Gruenhagen’s argument rose to an emotional peak as he suggested the shooting victims were shot by someone else while the victims were trying to steal a car or money for a trip to Chicago on the South Shore railroad.
Rooda argued that scenario was groundless speculation because Gary police didn’t receive any report of an auto theft or robbery that resulted in the victims’ shooting.