Jurors acquit Gary man over couple’s 2017 shooting

Johnson was first charged four years ago with the assault on the couple June 13, 2017 near 5th and Madison in Gary’s downtown.

The two victims both told Gary police that Johnson had shot them without warning.

Gruenhagen argued the victims never gave a reasonable motive for the shooting and Gary police failed to collect any evidence to verify the victim’s accusation of Johnson.

“There was no weapon found and no evidence Johnson was present at the shooting," he said.

He said the government’s case was solely based on the shooting victims’ say so.

Gruenhagen said the male victim’s credibility was compromised by his refusal to come to court and testify at this week’s trial.

“(The male shooting victim) couldn’t even come to court and look Mr. Johnson in the eye,” Gruenhagen said.

Rooda said the male victim broke off contact with them prior to the trial after expressing reservations about helping convict his old friend.