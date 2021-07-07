Jurors begin hearing evidence in 29-year-old murder mystery

However, Wardrip also spoke with the Lofton's brother, who said the defendant had lived with him in Gary about the time of the killings and that the defendant possessed a gun, Bruno said.

Investigators recently recovered Lofton's gun, he said.

A firearms examiner was unable to match the gun to a bullet removed from Felicia Howard, but did find some similarities between marks on the bullet and the gun’s firing mechanism, Bruno said.

The deputy prosecutor told jurors they would hear from Felicia Howard's neighbor, who saw a man inside her apartment but didn't get a clear view of his face. About 20 minutes later, the neighbor heard a louder noise and the footsteps of someone running downstairs, Bruno said.

Asbery Whiting, 92, testified he didn't really know his neighbor and her daughter but had noticed she had a friend — whom Whiting called "the barber" — who often picked her up and dropped her off outside their building.

The barber never came inside her apartment, Whiting said.

Whiting testified when he arrived home about 11:30 p.m., he noticed Howard's door was slightly ajar and saw the forehead and nose of an unknown man.

Whiting described the man's skin tone as darker than his own.