Jurors begin hearing evidence in 29-year-old murder mystery

CROWN POINT — A 92-year-old man testified Wednesday he saw part of a man's face but never got a good look at whomever was inside his neighbor's apartment hours before she and her 4-year-old daughter were found shot to death in 1992.
The man was the second witness to take the stand in the trial of Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee.
Lofton has pleaded not guilty to murdering 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter DenNisha Howard on July 15, 1992, inside their apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.
The case sparked community outrage but remained a murder mystery for 29 years, because of a lack of evidence or any solid leads. The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team recently reopened the case and secured charges against Lofton in February.
Lofton's attorney, Lemuel Stigler, told Lake Criminal Court jurors in opening arguments Tuesday his client was not inside Felicia Howard's apartment before the killings.
Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told jurors improvements in DNA identification methods resulted in a police laboratory determining Lofton likely was the source of DNA found at the crime scene.
Bruno said Hobart police Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, a detective assigned to the GRIT task force, recently questioned Lofton, who denied knowing Felicia Howard or her daughter or ever having been in Gary.
However, Wardrip also spoke with the Lofton's brother, who said the defendant had lived with him in Gary about the time of the killings and that the defendant possessed a gun, Bruno said.
Investigators recently recovered Lofton's gun, he said.
A firearms examiner was unable to match the gun to a bullet removed from Felicia Howard, but did find some similarities between marks on the bullet and the gun’s firing mechanism, Bruno said.
The deputy prosecutor told jurors they would hear from Felicia Howard's neighbor, who saw a man inside her apartment but didn't get a clear view of his face. About 20 minutes later, the neighbor heard a louder noise and the footsteps of someone running downstairs, Bruno said.
Asbery Whiting, 92, testified he didn't really know his neighbor and her daughter but had noticed she had a friend — whom Whiting called "the barber" — who often picked her up and dropped her off outside their building.
The barber never came inside her apartment, Whiting said.
Whiting testified when he arrived home about 11:30 p.m., he noticed Howard's door was slightly ajar and saw the forehead and nose of an unknown man.
Whiting described the man's skin tone as darker than his own.
Stigler questioned Whiting about whether he ever described the man as "light-skinned," and Whiting said he didn't. Whiting told Stigler he previously had described the barber as "light-skinned."
Whiting said the music in Howard's apartment was turned up very loud and he later heard a knock on his door and DenNisha say, "Mama."
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked Whiting if he did anything after hearing DenNisha's call in the hallway, and he said he didn't because he didn't hear her say "mama" again.
Felicia and DenNisha's bodies were found the next day in their apartment, retired Gary police Lt. Bruce Outlaw Sr. testified.
Felicia Howard was nude and sprawled out on a bed, and DenNisha was partially covered with a blanket or pillow, he said. Both had been shot to death, court records state.
Outlaw repeatedly said he couldn't recall specific details and was unable to review his reports about the homicides, because he was told they were lost in a flood at the Gary Police Department some years ago.
Lofton's trial will resume Thursday.