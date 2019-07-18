{{featured_button_text}}
Dalton Corning

Dalton Corning

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Jurors were left late Thursday morning to decide if a Lowell woman was left paralyzed by an accident or if her former boyfriend intentionally caused the injuries.

"The tales you heard from Mr. (Dalton) Corning yesterday were not in any way, shape or form reasonable," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said during closing arguments.

Corning, 24, who faces felony counts of domestic battery and aggravated battery, testified Wednesday that Brittany Ortell was aggressively pushing him at his Hebron apartment on July 1, 2017 when he moved out of the way and she fell forward on the top of her head.

Urbanski said it is not reasonable to believe the fall described by Corning resulted in the injuries suffered by Ortell, which include a burst fracture to her fifth vertebrae and significant ligament damage that has left her paralyzed from the midsection down.

Ortell sat in a wheelchair watching the closing arguments just a few feet away from Corning. 

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps told jurors Thursday an accident, not crime, resulted in the injuries suffered by the 23-year-old Lowell woman.

He said there is no way his client, who weighed less than Ortell, would have been able to lift the woman and then drop her over his back as charged by prosecutors.

"That's physically impossible," he said. "This is not WWF Wrestling."

"This was no slip and fall," Shaps said, referring to the momentum behind the fall. "She was using force. She was using power."

Neurosurgeon Mohamad Hytham Rifai, who has treated Ortell since her injury, testified Wednesday the force required for the damage Ortell suffered would have had to be "quite significant."

When asked if it could have been caused by a standing fall, he said it was "extremely unlikely."

Yet when asked by defense attorney Michael McFarland if a fall with force behind would be enough to cause the damage seen in this case, Rifai said it could.

Urbanski argued that Corning is guilty of intentionally inflicting the injury, which is a requirement of the more serious of the two charges — aggravated battery.

"Is he aware of a high probability that he's inflicting injury?" he asked, with a positive response.

"In a matter of moments, he confined her to that wheelchair forever," Urbanski said.

Shaps explained that Corning referred to himself as a victim while testifying Wednesday because he was charged with a crime he did not commit.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.