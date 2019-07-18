VALPARAISO — Jurors were left late Thursday morning to decide if a Lowell woman was left paralyzed by an accident or if her former boyfriend intentionally caused the injuries.
"The tales you heard from Mr. (Dalton) Corning yesterday were not in any way, shape or form reasonable," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said during closing arguments.
Corning, 24, who faces felony counts of domestic battery and aggravated battery, testified Wednesday that Brittany Ortell was aggressively pushing him at his Hebron apartment on July 1, 2017 when he moved out of the way and she fell forward on the top of her head.
Urbanski said it is not reasonable to believe the fall described by Corning resulted in the injuries suffered by Ortell, which include a burst fracture to her fifth vertebrae and significant ligament damage that has left her paralyzed from the midsection down.
Ortell sat in a wheelchair watching the closing arguments just a few feet away from Corning.
Defense attorney Herbert Shaps told jurors Thursday an accident, not crime, resulted in the injuries suffered by the 23-year-old Lowell woman.
He said there is no way his client, who weighed less than Ortell, would have been able to lift the woman and then drop her over his back as charged by prosecutors.
"That's physically impossible," he said. "This is not WWF Wrestling."
"This was no slip and fall," Shaps said, referring to the momentum behind the fall. "She was using force. She was using power."
