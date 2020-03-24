Jurors find Gary woman not guilty of family-based crack distribution

HAMMOND — A federal court jury has acquitted a Gary woman of being part of a family-based cocaine operation in which several of her relatives have been found guilty.

Jurors returned a not guilty verdict March 17 for 45-year-old Telisha “TiTi” French, the same day the same jury convicted two other men being tried with her, Antonio Walton, 43, and Charles Gould, 36, of Gary.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon presided over a six-day jury trial that ended last week with Walton and Gould convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Federal prosecutors said the two men conspired from July 2015 through November 2016 with others to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crack cocaine from several locations in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

To date, 17 others charged as members of a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in Gary have been convicted of drug-related offenses in this case, which was investigated by the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary and Hobart police departments.