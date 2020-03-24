Jurors find Gary woman not guilty of family-based crack distribution

HAMMOND — A federal court jury has acquitted a Gary woman of being part of a family-based cocaine operation in which several of her relatives have been found guilty.
Jurors returned a not guilty verdict March 17 for 45-year-old Telisha “TiTi” French, the same day the same jury convicted two other men being tried with her, Antonio Walton, 43, and Charles Gould, 36, of Gary.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon presided over a six-day jury trial that ended last week with Walton and Gould convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office announced.
Federal prosecutors said the two men conspired from July 2015 through November 2016 with others to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crack cocaine from several locations in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.
To date, 17 others charged as members of a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in Gary have been convicted of drug-related offenses in this case, which was investigated by the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary and Hobart police departments.
French's court-appointed defender, Arlington Foley, said this week he argued a witness attempting to incriminate his client wasn’t credible.
Gallery: Recents arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Kenneth Richard Thews
Malcolm Levell Adams
Michael James Ruesken
Robert Sean Bertucci
Sherice Lashay Griffin
Badru Payne
Brian Kyle Romo
Corey Ambrose Reed
Dwight Bizzell Jr.
George Wagner
Tianna Reshaun Burton
Xavier Dominique Sims
Steven Pierre Thomas
Antwan Darnell Washington
Brandon Travelle Hudson
Edward Lee Perry
Eric Smith Jr.
Gale Leoni Brown
Nicholas Jack Bennett
Julio Calzada
Breanna Nicole
Christian Megan Garza
Cody Darrell Cox
Danilo Anthony Soco
Holli Marie Pyle
Jason Craig Foreman
Jasper Kinzie Moore
Jerry Dajuan Haymon Jr.
Jessica Erin Eversole
Jorge Robles
Joshua Darnell Hammonds
Quincy Abdul Harris
Shaun Anton Whitelow
Steven Pierre Thomas
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.