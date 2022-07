Jurors find Hammond man responsible for a 2015 double murder

HAMMOND — A federal court jury convicted a Hammond man Tuesday night of helping plan a street-gang shootout that killed two innocent bystanders.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts Tuesday night against 33-year-old Eduardo “Count Eddie” Luciano for the June 29, 2015, homicides of 16-year-old Lauren Calvillo and 33-year-old Christopher White, both of Hammond.

Jurors also found Luciano guilty of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and marijuana.

Jurors arrived at their guilty verdicts about 7 p.m. on the seventh day of a trial that revolved around a tragic chapter in the murderous rivalry among the Latin Counts, Latin Dragons, Latin Kings, Imperial Gangsters and Two Six Nation, who were competing for turf on which to sell illicit drugs.

A federal grand jury first indicted Luciano in 2018 as a member of the Latin Counts.

The government alleges Luciano planned to have other Latin Counts ambush rival Latin Kings members within a crowd of about 20 who had gathered around a makeshift memorial for a Latin King member who had been gunned down the previous day.

Authorities say Latin Counts members traveled to the intersection of Kane Street and Wood Avenue near Hammond’s Jacobs Square neighborhood and opened fire on a group.

At least one Latin King returned fire with a handgun.

Calvillo, a junior at Hammond High School, was fatally hit in the chest while sitting on her front porch in the 5500 block of Beall Avenue in Hammond as she was attempting to shepherd neighborhood children into her home to take cover.

White, who was visiting family on Bealle Avenue, was shot in front of the family member’s home. He died less than six months later at a Dyer nursing home.

Defense attorney John Cantrell denied his client had any involvement in that crime. He said Luciano wasn’t present at the shooting and the two homicide victims may have been shot by Latin Kings members, not the Latin Counts.

Previously, co-defendant and Latin Count member Ivan Reyes pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and two counts of murder in aid of racketeering.

Co-defendant Jeron Williams pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and admitted his involvement in and responsibility for the Cavillo and White murders.

Co-defendant and Latin Count member Robert Loya pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy. All three are awaiting sentencing.

Federal prosecutors also argued Luciano had a leadership role in the Jackson Street Latin Counts, a Hammond affiliate of the larger Chicago-based Latin Counts gang.

A federal indictment alleges Luciano procured firearms for other gang members and was involved in the illicit sale of marijuana and cocaine.

Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office, said in a prepared news release that this case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the Hammond Police Department.

It also received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation/Gang Response Investigative Team Task Force, Gary Police Department, Indiana State Police, East Chicago Police Department and Chicago Police Department.