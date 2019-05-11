CROWN POINT — Jurors found an East Chicago man guilty of a sexual battery, burglary and more Friday after about an hour of deliberation.
Major Wilson, 67, previously was sentenced to 100 years on charges that he sexually assaulted his neighbor at knifepoint in 2014, but he was granted a new trial in January 2018.
Wilson was facing 10 different charges, and the jury found him guilty on one count each of sexual battery, burglary and criminal confinement, and two counts of criminal deviate conduct.
The jury returned a not guilty verdict on the remaining five charges related to his alleged use of a knife during the assault.
The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in January 2018 that Lake Criminal Judge Diane Boswell failed to advise Wilson before his previous trial in 2014 of the risks of self-representation or ask questions to ascertain whether his waiver of his right to counsel was knowing, voluntary and intelligent. Wilson told Boswell before the 2014 trial he wanted to fire his public defender.
The appeals court remanded Wilson's petition for post-conviction relief back to Boswell, who granted Wilson's request for a new trial in May 2018.
Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Baulos said Wilson attempted to destroy evidence by ordering the woman to wash herself after the sexual assault, but two separate tests of toilet paper tissue scraps found in the woman's underwear likely contained Wilson's DNA.
Wilson's defense attorney, Matthew Fech, told jurors they would find so many inconsistencies in the woman's story they wouldn't be sure what to believe.
Conflicts in her statements about what type of knife was used and whether she was ordered to undress or was undressed by Wilson mattered, Fech said.
Wilson's neighbor testified this week she was alone in her apartment watching TV when a man in a ski mask entered her room and held a knife to her throat, Baulos said.
The woman, who was 25 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault on March 4, 2014, said she recognized Wilson by his voice. Wilson lived in the apartment below the woman and her mother, and knew them because he had given them gifts and spoken with them many times, Baulos said.
Wilson was accused of ordering the woman to undress and running the knife up and down her body. The woman testified he performed oral sex on her and penetrated her vagina with his fingers, Baulos said.
Wilson then walked the woman to her bathroom at knifepoint and made her wash away possible evidence, Baulos said.
The woman testified she was so scared, she lay in bed until morning. When she heard a knock at her door, she answered it and was shocked to find Wilson standing there, Baulos said.
Wilson handed the woman a handwritten note, which said, "As I said, don't tell anyone. Not even your mother," Baulos said.
Wilson told police in 2014 he found the note taped to the woman's door before he gave it to her. An expert witness testified it was probable Wilson wrote the note. Baulos said there was no evidence the note was ever taped.
Fech questioned why East Chicago police took photos of evidence inside Wilson's apartment but did not collect any items until several days later. He also accused police of asking the woman leading questions during an interview.
Baulos said the woman's mother was on to Wilson, because she told him to stop knocking on her door late at night to talk to her daughter.
When the woman's mother confronted Wilson after the sexual assault, he allegedly said, "How does she know it was me?" Baulos said.
"Who says that?" the mother asked.