Jurors hear phone recording about double murder, drug deal

VALPARAISO — Jurors listened to a recording of a phone call during which John Silva II voiced concern about convincing authorities he had nothing to do with the Feb. 25, 2019, slayings of two Lake County teens.

The evidence was played Tuesday morning as prosecutors wrap up their murder case against 20-year-old Silva after just more than three weeks at trial.

Silva and the woman with whom he fathered a child discussed on the recording that he went along with Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner on the day in question with the expectation of carrying out a drug deal. He has claimed to have no idea Kerner would go on to murder Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

"That's why I recorded it," he said, referring to a cellphone audio recording he made of the shootings.

The woman in the call suggested, "Take your punishment for the drug deal. But you did not hurt those kids."

Prosecutors have argued that Silva, of Hamlet, was in on the killings carried out about noon in the garage of Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township. He is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.