Jurors hear phone recording about double murder, drug deal

VALPARAISO — Jurors listened to a recording of a phone call during which John Silva II voiced concern about convincing authorities he had nothing to do with the Feb. 25, 2019, slayings of two Lake County teens.
The evidence was played Tuesday morning as prosecutors wrap up their murder case against 20-year-old Silva after just more than three weeks at trial.
Silva and the woman with whom he fathered a child discussed on the recording that he went along with Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner on the day in question with the expectation of carrying out a drug deal. He has claimed to have no idea Kerner would go on to murder Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
"That's why I recorded it," he said, referring to a cellphone audio recording he made of the shootings.
The woman in the call suggested, "Take your punishment for the drug deal. But you did not hurt those kids."
Prosecutors have argued that Silva, of Hamlet, was in on the killings carried out about noon in the garage of Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township. He is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Jurors had been shown a surveillance video of Silva and Kerner leaving Valparaiso High School together at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 25, 2019, which was less than two hours before the killings.
Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents. Silva hid in the basement while Kerner shot the victims and Kerner then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished the killing of Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.
Erica Gilbert, a forensic scientist with the Indiana State Police, testified Tuesday morning that bullet fragments recovered as part of the investigation appear to have been shot by a Glock 43 handgun, like the one found in Kerner's bedside nightstand.
They do not appear to have come from a second recovered handgun — a CZ9 owned by Kerner's grandfather Gerald Dye — that contained DNA from both Kerner and Silva, she said.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner has since appealed.
Silva's trial is taking place before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.