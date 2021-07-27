Jurors to decide if woman murdered boyfriend by running him over with car

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors will be tasked this week with determining whether a Hammond woman intended to kill her boyfriend in 2019 when she hit him with a car, backed up as he fell off the car's hood and ran over him.
Briana D. Rice, 24, quickly admitted to police she struck her boyfriend April 24, 2019, with a car in the 1700 block of East 135th Street in East Chicago and left the scene, attorneys said.
Rice's defense attorney, Scott King, said she never intended to hurt her boyfriend and isn't guilty of murder.
"She does what so many young people in a moment of panic will do. She went looking for her mom," King said. "That's where she went."
Terrondy S. Jones, 25, of Hammond, was found suffering from multiple skull fractures, a broken leg and internal bleeding, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said.
Medics were able to revive him during an ambulance ride to St. Catherine Hospital, but he later died at a Chicago-area hospital, she said.
Both sides agreed Rice and Jones were arguing during a car ride and Jones asked to be let out. Rice began driving alongside him, attempting to persuade him to get back in, attorneys said.
King predicted the evidence would show that Rice began to pull away, so Jones threw himself on the hood of her car and tumbled off.
Rice then accidentally ran Jones over, the defense attorney said.
Arnold told jurors she and Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce would present evidence this week to prove Rice intended to hurt Jones.
Two eyewitnesses were expected to testify they heard a man and woman arguing, and that Jones was telling Rice to leave.
One neighbor looked out her window and saw a woman in a gold car suddenly drive forward and hit a man as he was walking on a sidewalk, back up and accelerate forward, striking the man again, Arnold said.
Another neighbor heard a bang, looked out her window and saw a woman in a gold car run over a man. That neighbor screamed, "Oh, my God!" and dropped her phone as she tried to take a picture of the gold car before its driver took off, Arnold said.
East Chicago police Detective Issac Washington began his investigation and called Rice about five hours after Jones was taken to St. Catherine, Arnold said.
Rice calmly told the detective she ran over Jones, the deputy prosecutor said.
Washington asked Rice to come to the police station and to bring the gold Buick she was driving.
Rice showed up, but she made arrangements with a family member to take the Buick to Chicago. Police never recovered the car, Arnold said.
"This was no accident," Arnold said. "Terrondy did not jump on Briana's car after telling her to leave."
Rice's trial was expected to continue Wednesday before Judge Diane Boswell.