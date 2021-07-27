Jurors to decide if woman murdered boyfriend by running him over with car

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors will be tasked this week with determining whether a Hammond woman intended to kill her boyfriend in 2019 when she hit him with a car, backed up as he fell off the car's hood and ran over him.

Briana D. Rice, 24, quickly admitted to police she struck her boyfriend April 24, 2019, with a car in the 1700 block of East 135th Street in East Chicago and left the scene, attorneys said.

Rice's defense attorney, Scott King, said she never intended to hurt her boyfriend and isn't guilty of murder.

"She does what so many young people in a moment of panic will do. She went looking for her mom," King said. "That's where she went."

Terrondy S. Jones, 25, of Hammond, was found suffering from multiple skull fractures, a broken leg and internal bleeding, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said.

Medics were able to revive him during an ambulance ride to St. Catherine Hospital, but he later died at a Chicago-area hospital, she said.

Both sides agreed Rice and Jones were arguing during a car ride and Jones asked to be let out. Rice began driving alongside him, attempting to persuade him to get back in, attorneys said.