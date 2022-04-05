Jurors to hear conflicting stories from two survivors of Valpo death scene

VALPARAISO — Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf told jurors Tuesday morning that only three people knew what happened Jan. 29, 2020 inside an apartment on Elm Street in Valparaiso, and one of those people is dead.

"You're going to hear conflicting testimony — two versions of what happened," he said as the evidence portion of the murder trial of his client, John Williams, got underway.

Williams, 29, of Valparaiso, who is one of those three people mentioned by Chargualaf, faces charges of murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors that evidence will show Williams went to the apartment on the day in question with Travis Thompson, 36, of Valparaiso, with the intention of stealing marijuana and money from the male resident.

He attacked the resident, who grabbed a knife and, intending to fight off Williams, cut Thompson instead, Hammer said. Thompson later died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.

Williams and a woman made a failed attempt to get Thompson into a vehicle with his wound, but opted to leave him behind outside the apartment where he died, Hammer said.

Police and paramedics were later unable to revive Thompson.

Hammer said Williams faces the murder charge for planning and carrying out, or attempting to carry out, the robbery, which resulted in his accomplice's death.

"That is the hub that set all of this into motion," he said of Williams' actions.

Chargualaf said physical evidence will challenge the scenario presented by prosecutors about his client.

The trial is underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.