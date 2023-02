CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys won the acquittal of two 20-year-old Hammond men on all charges related to the 2021 Halloween shooting death of a teenager.

Lake Criminal court jurors deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Sheldon S. Stokes and Richard Walker not guilty on the murder and attempted murder counts they have been facing for more than a year.

Defense attorneys Jennie Bell, Scott King and Kevin Milner successfully argued their clients took no part in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. and wounding of another teenage boy outside the Williamsburg Apartments at 167th Street and Nebraska Avenue in Hammond's Hessville section.

Prosecutors alleged Stokes got into an argument earlier that Halloween night with a group of teenagers near Martha Street and Kansas Avenue in Hammond.

After the confrontation, Stokes and the group of kids each went their separate ways.

But Stokes and four others returned in a car. Several in Stokes' group jumped out of the car and shots were fired, killing DeLaCruz and wounding another teenager.

Bell said she and King argued that a video recording of the shooting showed their client, Walker, never got out of the car when others did.

Milner said the same video showed his client, Stokes, was unarmed. He said Stokes had only wanted to fight the teenagers. "Others in his group had another agenda," Milner said.

Two other men in the case already have been convicted.

Desmond L. Crews Jr., 24, of Gary pleaded guilty in September 2022 to murdering the victim and is serving a 55-year prison term.

Tariq Silas, 20, of Gary, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to a reduced charged of aggravated battery and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. He could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

