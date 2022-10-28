Jury acquits man of attempting to murder girlfriend kidnapped by his family members

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man not guilty on all counts Friday on charges he attempted to murder his then-girlfriend, who was shot twice and left for dead in April 2019 in Gary.

Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, took the stand Thursday and denied he was involved in the shooting of T'Anna Green early April 15, 2019, outside an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section as part of a failed plan to find and silence Green's relative, who was scheduled to testify against Johnson in a separate case.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda and defense attorney Marc Laterzo told jurors no one disputed what happened to Green or that Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, 49, and brother, Jaron Johnson, 24, were involved.

What was in dispute was whether location data for Green's cellphone and data points from Johnson's GPS-equipped ankle bracelet proved Johnson's guilt or innocence.

Carrington and Jaron Johnson both pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court to kidnapping charges and were each sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. This week's jury did not hear details about their cases because Judge Salvador Vasquez ruled the prejudicial effect of revealing that information outweighed its probative value.

Laterzo, who worked with attorney Sonya Scott-Dix to defend Johnson, said GPS data corroborated Johnson's testimony that he drove to the crime scene to look for Green and quickly left because his monitor began beeping.

Data showed Johnson arrived at the area of the crime scene in the 1400 block of East 44th Place at 12:34 a.m. April 15, 2019. He was at the end of the block at 12:35 a.m. and was in the area of 41st Avenue and Ohio Street about 12:37 a.m., Laterzo said.

"One minute," the defense attorney said, referring to Johnson's testimony. "He said, 'One minute."

Johnson told jurors he got out of a vehicle and called for Green, but he didn't see or hear her and left.

Rooda, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal, asked the jury to consider whether Jarod Johnson's testimony was reasonable.

Green testified she walked to several homes looking for help after she was shot twice. A Ring doorbell camera recorded her pleading for help as she banged on a door at 12:41 a.m.

"The love of his life," Rooda said. "After she's whisked away by his angry brother and mother, he was a little worried. He didn't call police."

Laterzo said Jarod Johnson wasn't on trial for not calling police or not doing enough to help Green.

Rooda said evidence showed Green's cellphone was last known to be in the area of Jarod Johnson's home in the 4600 block of Garfield Street at 12:16 a.m.

GPS data showed the trip from his home to the crime scene took 10 to 12 minutes, the deputy prosecutor said.

Jarod Johnson testified his mother and brother arrived at his home with Green in a car, and he grabbed tape wrapped around her wrist as he attempted to remove her from the vehicle. His brother fought him off, and his family members left with Green, he said.

After his brother returned and told him where Green had been left, Jarod Johnson took off in his roommate's vehicle to look for her, he testified.

Rooda said that if Carrington and Jaron Johnson left the Garfield residence at 12:16 a.m., Jaron Johnson would not have returned until at least 12:36 a.m. Jarod Johnson testified he went to the crime scene after his brother returned.

Rooda said the timing didn't match up with Jarod Johnson's GPS data, which placed him at the crime scene at 12:34 a.m.

Laterzo told jurors Green's cellphone could have been on Garfield Street at 12:16 a.m., but that didn't mean she was.

The attorneys also disagreed about the significance of a piece of tape cut from Green's wrist, which had Jarod Johnson's partial fingerprint on it.

Laterzo said it corroborated Johnson's testimony that he grabbed the tape when his mother and brother arrived at his house with Green. Jarod Johnson also testified Green was not blindfolded or bound at that point.

Rooda questioned how Johnson's fingerprint could have been found, if he touched only "a little tape on her wrist."

"Being the hero that he was that night, he tried to get the tape off," Rooda said. "Does that make sense to you?"

The deputy prosecutor also said Jarod Johnson's story didn't match up with Green's testimony that she already had been blindfolded when he got into the car.

Rooda told the jury Jarod Johnson never testified he was in the silver Chevrolet Impala with his mother and brother, but investigators discovered one of his hairs in the vehicle.

Laterzo said Jarod Johnson often asked his brother for rides, and there was no evidence showing when the hair was left in the car.

Laterzo urged jurors not to allow their sympathy for Green cloud their judgment.

The evidence in the case was "a bit of a mess," but it didn't add up to "beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.