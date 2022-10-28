Jury acquits man of attempting to murder girlfriend kidnapped by his family members

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man not guilty on all counts Friday on charges he attempted to murder his then-girlfriend, who was shot twice and left for dead in April 2019 in Gary.
Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, took the stand Thursday and denied he was involved in the shooting of T'Anna Green early April 15, 2019, outside an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section as part of a failed plan to find and silence Green's relative, who was scheduled to testify against Johnson in a separate case.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda and defense attorney Marc Laterzo told jurors no one disputed what happened to Green or that Johnson's mother, Patricia Carrington, 49, and brother, Jaron Johnson, 24, were involved.
What was in dispute was whether location data for Green's cellphone and data points from Johnson's GPS-equipped ankle bracelet proved Johnson's guilt or innocence.
Carrington and Jaron Johnson both pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court to kidnapping charges and were each sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. This week's jury did not hear details about their cases because Judge Salvador Vasquez ruled the prejudicial effect of revealing that information outweighed its probative value.
Laterzo, who worked with attorney Sonya Scott-Dix to defend Johnson, said GPS data corroborated Johnson's testimony that he drove to the crime scene to look for Green and quickly left because his monitor began beeping.
Data showed Johnson arrived at the area of the crime scene in the 1400 block of East 44th Place at 12:34 a.m. April 15, 2019. He was at the end of the block at 12:35 a.m. and was in the area of 41st Avenue and Ohio Street about 12:37 a.m., Laterzo said.
"One minute," the defense attorney said, referring to Johnson's testimony. "He said, 'One minute."
Johnson told jurors he got out of a vehicle and called for Green, but he didn't see or hear her and left.
Rooda, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal, asked the jury to consider whether Jarod Johnson's testimony was reasonable.
Green testified she walked to several homes looking for help after she was shot twice. A Ring doorbell camera recorded her pleading for help as she banged on a door at 12:41 a.m.
"The love of his life," Rooda said. "After she's whisked away by his angry brother and mother, he was a little worried. He didn't call police."
Laterzo said Jarod Johnson wasn't on trial for not calling police or not doing enough to help Green.
Rooda said evidence showed Green's cellphone was last known to be in the area of Jarod Johnson's home in the 4600 block of Garfield Street at 12:16 a.m.
GPS data showed the trip from his home to the crime scene took 10 to 12 minutes, the deputy prosecutor said.
Jarod Johnson testified his mother and brother arrived at his home with Green in a car, and he grabbed tape wrapped around her wrist as he attempted to remove her from the vehicle. His brother fought him off, and his family members left with Green, he said.
After his brother returned and told him where Green had been left, Jarod Johnson took off in his roommate's vehicle to look for her, he testified.
Rooda said that if Carrington and Jaron Johnson left the Garfield residence at 12:16 a.m., Jaron Johnson would not have returned until at least 12:36 a.m. Jarod Johnson testified he went to the crime scene after his brother returned.
Rooda said the timing didn't match up with Jarod Johnson's GPS data, which placed him at the crime scene at 12:34 a.m.
Laterzo told jurors Green's cellphone could have been on Garfield Street at 12:16 a.m., but that didn't mean she was.
The attorneys also disagreed about the significance of a piece of tape cut from Green's wrist, which had Jarod Johnson's partial fingerprint on it.
Laterzo said it corroborated Johnson's testimony that he grabbed the tape when his mother and brother arrived at his house with Green. Jarod Johnson also testified Green was not blindfolded or bound at that point.
Rooda questioned how Johnson's fingerprint could have been found, if he touched only "a little tape on her wrist."
"Being the hero that he was that night, he tried to get the tape off," Rooda said. "Does that make sense to you?"
The deputy prosecutor also said Jarod Johnson's story didn't match up with Green's testimony that she already had been blindfolded when he got into the car.
Rooda told the jury Jarod Johnson never testified he was in the silver Chevrolet Impala with his mother and brother, but investigators discovered one of his hairs in the vehicle.
Laterzo said Jarod Johnson often asked his brother for rides, and there was no evidence showing when the hair was left in the car.
Laterzo urged jurors not to allow their sympathy for Green cloud their judgment.
The evidence in the case was "a bit of a mess," but it didn't add up to "beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Damonte Jones
Age : 19 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209359 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Manuel Sotelo
Age : 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209245 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST A PERSON < 14 YEARS OLD - BY ADULT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Woods
Age : 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209383 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Reinaldo Rosa
Age : 42 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209328 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jesus Serna-Soto
Age : 60 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209399 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Loretta Bell
Age : 39 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209282 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION - STALKING VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Walter Morin II
Age : 30 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209402 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Richard Lucas
Age : 51 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number(s): 2209395 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kevin Westmore
Age : 53 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209409 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gerald Smith
Age : 60 Residence: Madisonville, KY Booking Number(s): 2209288 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Asia Collins
Age : 23 Residence: Ford Heights, IL Booking Number(s): 2209263 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Zachary Addington
Age : 23 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209246 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Shaquille Lundy
Age : 26 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209278 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Alberto Gonzalez
Age : 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209428 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Matthew Jones
Age : 34 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2209343 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Tyshonia Jones
Age : 25 Residence: Buchanan, MI Booking Number(s): 2209235 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jessie Talavera
Age : 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209238 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS - AGGRAVATED - W/DEADLY WEAPON (SOCIETY IS VICTIM)
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Gavin
Age : 41 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209381 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Geangela Smith
Age : 36 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209429 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Theodore Gonzalez III
Age : 32 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2209262 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jonathan Avina
Age : 25 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209334 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A SERIOUS VIOLENT FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Salvador Villarruel
Age : 44 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209329 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alisa Montgomery
Age : 45 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 2209424 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Joseph Obiechie Jr.
Age : 31 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number(s): 2209239 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brandon Nicholson
Age : 31 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209400 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Robert Dorman Jr.
Age : 59 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209306 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: FAMILY OFFENSE- INVASION OF PRIVACY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alexis Robinson
Age : 37 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209277 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ashley Wood
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209270 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Steve Green
Age : 69 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209423 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mario Aguilera Jr.
Age : 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209236 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING - ESCAPE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Latreese Kimmons
Age : 36 Residence: Park Forest, IL Booking Number(s): 2209249 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Angel Aceves-Salazar
Age : 23 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209397 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: ROBBERY; FAILURE TO RETURN TO LAWFUL DETENTION
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jermaine Martin
Age : 29 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number(s): 2209302 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alicia Bridges
Age : 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209300 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: FALSE REPORTING - REPORT, CRIME, OR COMPLAINT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Elizabeth Briseno
Age : 25 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209362 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher Soria
Age : 44 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2209413 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Isaiah Kelly
Age : 20 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209358 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brandon Parker
Age : 27 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209426 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jasmine McClendon
Age : 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209366 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: NEGLECT OF DEPENDANT/CHILD VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shalom Goreham
Age : 48 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209281 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kalonji McMillian Sr.
Age : 50 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2209316 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Daminnius Guyton
Age : 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209403 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Blake Wright
Age : 28 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2209303 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Peter Bishop
Age : 75 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209256 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - SEXUAL BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Dyrcz
Age : 44 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209317 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Carlos Benitez
Age : 45 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209382 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Darius McCaskill
Age : 34 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number(s): 2209260 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - STRANGULATION; DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jacob Thorpe
Age : 37 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Bzdyl
Age : 32 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2209296 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/MODERATE BODILY INJURY; BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Cassandra Loney
Age : 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2209342 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ryan Kwasny
Age : 40 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209258 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Keith Alexander Jr.
Age : 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209421 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cristian Burgos
Age : 22 Residence: Loves Park, IL Booking Number(s): 2209344 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Julian Grier-Hill
Age : 32 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209261 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - MARIJUANA - W/PRIOR
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kayvion Howard
Age : 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209410 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michele Pritchett
Age : 59 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2209411 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Keith Spisak
Age : 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209367 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Randy Duncan Sr.
Age : 61 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209250 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mark Redmon
Age : 48 Residence: N/A Booking Number(s): 2209243 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jacqueline McCloud
Age : 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2209335 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Yasiel Portes Jr.
Age : 31 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209311 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Amy Bloore
Age : 48 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209376 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ingemar Hall
Age : 61 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209369 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: CORRECTION - SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION VIOLATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Blissett Jr.
Age : 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209407 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Antonio Curry
Age : 39 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209333 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Corwyn Durham
Age : 34 Residence: Crete, IL Booking Number(s): 2209268 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ted Roussos
Age : 42 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number(s): 2209417 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Star Stamiris
Age : 49 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209346 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - AGAINST AN ENDANGERED ADULT W/BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Gregory Miller
Age : 47 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number(s): 2209275 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Eric Garver
Age : 27 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2209251 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
John Kryda
Age : 32 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2209320 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dameon Cody
Age : 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209267 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Courtney Robinson
Age : 50 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2209242 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jose Carranza
Age : 28 Residence: Round Lake Beach, IL Booking Number(s): 2209414 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST A PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Myesha Johnson
Age : 27 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209398 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
William Glass
Age : 44 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209352 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER (ATTEMPTED); RESISTING - ESCAPE
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Jason Weede
Age : 41 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2209365 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION LEGEND DRUG OR PRECURSOR
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jessica Lareau
Age : 42 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209371 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aubrey Allee
Age : 29 Residence: DeMotte, IN Booking Number(s): 2209271 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jasmine Robinson
Age : 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209307 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: NEGLECT OF DEPENDANT/CHILD VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Danille Young
Age : 45 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2209353 Arrest Date: Oct. 19, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lamar Lagrone
Age : 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209253 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - MARIJUANA; DEALING - SCHEDULE I, II, OR III
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Chalone Finley
Age : 45 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2209401 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Reginald Johnson
Age : 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209420 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Keith Rios
Age : 33 Residence: Manteno, IL Booking Number(s): 2209280 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - MARIJUANA
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Etherridge
Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2209412 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Selena Villarreal
Age : 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2209390 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jeremy Garrison
Age : 42 Residence: Bourbonnais, IL Booking Number(s): 2209269 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Devante Winters
Age : 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209384 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
April Graham
Age : 41 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2209248 Arrest Date: Oct. 16, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Donald Shields Jr.
Age : 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209264 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
James Grigsby Sr.
Age : 48 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209360 Arrest Date: Oct. 20, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Samuel Jones
Age : 54 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209422 Arrest Date: Oct. 22, 2022 Offense Description: SEX OFFENDER FAIL TO POSSESS INDIANA DRIVERS LICENSE OR IDENTIFICATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Justice Rozek
Age : 27 Residence: Midlothian, IL Booking Number(s): 2209396 Arrest Date: Oct. 21, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jeffery Lowe Jr.
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2209330 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Raul Mendoza Romo
Age : 24 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2209257 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Antonio Burton
Age : 33 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2209318 Arrest Date: Oct. 18, 2022 Offense Description: CHILD MOLESTATION - STATUTORY RAPE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Andrea Hebbring
Age : 44 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209255 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Guillermo Gonzalez Jr.
Age : 29 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2209279 Arrest Date: Oct. 17, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
