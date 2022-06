Jury acquits Schererville man of 2021 homicide

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury swiftly acquitted a Schererville man this week of a murder charge over a 2021 homicide.

Jurors deliberated less than 15 minutes Thursday afternoon before finding 28-year-old Anthony E. Horde III not guilty in the shooting death of Russell Hillard Jr., 39, of Gary.

East Chicago defense attorney Lonnie Randolph II and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Casey Dafoe couldn’t be reached Friday for comment.

Gary police responded shortly before 6 a.m. March 9, 2021, to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Dakota Street, where they discovered Hillard dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a white sedan just outside his home in Gary’s Aetna neighborhood.

Officers found a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox parked nearby with both front doors open.

The prosecution presented evidence that Horde’s DNA was found inside the car, along with his thumbprint on a beer car found in the car and pharmacy documents with Horde’s name.

Police said Horde called 911 later that morning, gave his name and date of birth, and told a dispatcher he'd been involved in a shooting.

But when the dispatcher asked Horde if anyone had been shot, he said he wanted to speak to his lawyer first and never went to speak to detectives.

Police allege that in his 911 call, Horde claimed someone in another car began following him, blocked him into a dead end street and fired shots at him. He allegedly told the dispatcher he fired back.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Horde later that same month with a murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.

The trial began Monday and lasted four days. Horde didn’t testify on his own behalf nor were there any eyewitnesses to testify about the shooting.

