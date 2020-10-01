 Skip to main content
Jury clears man of rape charges
Jury clears man of rape charges

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury acquitted a Hammond man Thursday of charges alleging he raped a female friend in October 2017.

John J. Huber, 55, admitted during testimony this week he engaged in sexual activity with a then-35-year-old woman, but he claimed the contact was consensual.

The woman told police she spent the day moving her belongings to a home in Griffith and went to a bar in Hammond with Huber and two friends.

They returned to her home in Hammond, and she ate and told Huber and the others she was going to sleep, records state.

The woman told police she awoke to find Huber sexually assaulting her, fought him off and called 911. She said Huber told her, "I've been wanting to do that to you for a year," court records state.

Huber told the jury this week their friends left after the woman went to bed, so he took her dog for a walk and was surprised to find her masturbating in her bedroom after he returned, defense attorney Joseph Robert said.

Huber asked twice if he could join the woman, and she nodded and said "yes" both times, Roberts said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said Huber testified he believed the woman became upset and called police because he couldn't get an erection.

She asked the jury to consider whether that was reasonable.

Wardrip asked why Huber, knowing the woman had gone to bed, didn't let her dog in and walk back to his home a couple of blocks away.

Whose memory reliable?

"She was moving to Griffith. He didn't have a car. This was his last chance to get this close to her," Wardrip said. "No one else was there to witness this. He's there to prey on her."

Roberts said the woman admitted to drinking three or four Long Island cocktails at the bar before returning home with Huber and their friends.

He said she testified she didn't remember getting a leash from her car so Huber could walk her dog, and he suggested she likely didn't remember much more about that night.

Wardrip said the woman had "every right" to have a few drinks after a long day of moving. Huber also admitted to drinking six to eight beers, she said.

"Why are we assuming his memory is any better?" she asked.

