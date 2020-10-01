Jury clears man of rape charges

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury acquitted a Hammond man Thursday of charges alleging he raped a female friend in October 2017.
John J. Huber, 55, admitted during testimony this week he engaged in sexual activity with a then-35-year-old woman, but he claimed the contact was consensual.
The woman told police she spent the day moving her belongings to a home in Griffith and went to a bar in Hammond with Huber and two friends.
They returned to her home in Hammond, and she ate and told Huber and the others she was going to sleep, records state.
The woman told police she awoke to find Huber sexually assaulting her, fought him off and called 911. She said Huber told her, "I've been wanting to do that to you for a year," court records state.
Huber told the jury this week their friends left after the woman went to bed, so he took her dog for a walk and was surprised to find her masturbating in her bedroom after he returned, defense attorney Joseph Robert said.
Huber asked twice if he could join the woman, and she nodded and said "yes" both times, Roberts said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said Huber testified he believed the woman became upset and called police because he couldn't get an erection.
She asked the jury to consider whether that was reasonable.
Wardrip asked why Huber, knowing the woman had gone to bed, didn't let her dog in and walk back to his home a couple of blocks away.
Whose memory reliable?
"She was moving to Griffith. He didn't have a car. This was his last chance to get this close to her," Wardrip said. "No one else was there to witness this. He's there to prey on her."
Roberts said the woman admitted to drinking three or four Long Island cocktails at the bar before returning home with Huber and their friends.
He said she testified she didn't remember getting a leash from her car so Huber could walk her dog, and he suggested she likely didn't remember much more about that night.
Wardrip said the woman had "every right" to have a few drinks after a long day of moving. Huber also admitted to drinking six to eight beers, she said.
"Why are we assuming his memory is any better?" she asked.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.