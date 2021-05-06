Jury convicts man in murder outside gas station two years ago

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man guilty Thursday of murdering a 19-year-old man inside a Gary gas station more than two years ago.

Lamar T. Showers, 23, of Gary, stood trial this week in the fatal shooting of Darrian D. Hill, 19, April 17, 2019, inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.

Hill died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Lake County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams testified.

Hill did not have a gun and was shot as he walked away from Showers, according to court records.

Defense attorney Scott King questioned Adams about whether Hill confronted Showers before the shooting.

Adams testified he watched a gas station surveillance video, which showed Showers was the only person who appeared to be acting aggressively.

After the jury returned its verdict, Showers decided to plead guilty to a firearm enhancement.

He could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years for the murder and a mandatory consecutive sentence of five to 20 years for the firearm enhancement.

Judge Salvador Vasquez set Showers' sentencing hearing for June 18.

