Jury convicts man in murder outside gas station two years ago

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man guilty Thursday of murdering a 19-year-old man inside a Gary gas station more than two years ago.
Lamar T. Showers, 23, of Gary, stood trial this week in the fatal shooting of Darrian D. Hill, 19, April 17, 2019, inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway.
Hill died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Lake County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams testified.
Hill did not have a gun and was shot as he walked away from Showers, according to court records.
Defense attorney Scott King questioned Adams about whether Hill confronted Showers before the shooting.
Adams testified he watched a gas station surveillance video, which showed Showers was the only person who appeared to be acting aggressively.
After the jury returned its verdict, Showers decided to plead guilty to a firearm enhancement.
He could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years for the murder and a mandatory consecutive sentence of five to 20 years for the firearm enhancement.
Judge Salvador Vasquez set Showers' sentencing hearing for June 18.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alisha Dotson
Allante Farmer
Amber Foy
Anthony Torres
Ariel Ginjauma
Bertha Williams-Austin
Brandon Nicholson
Charles Albright
Clem Laster
Cody Stevens
Corey Ozier
David Alcaraz
David Archer
David Garza
Deandrea Little
Demario Simmons
Demondra Velez
Derrick Marshall
Devan Anderson
Eranzie Smith
Gary Tarr
Gia Beller
Henry Shelton
Holland Margosein
James Chancellor
James Johnson
James Jones
James Landfair
Jason Woods
Javarro Benton
Jeffrey Cade
Johnny Butcher
Jordan Delrio
Joseph Hawkins
Josephine Diorio
Keith Smith
Kenneth Kirk
Keyontae Bradley
Lance Surman
Leah Grentzer
Leon Elliott
Marcell Ellison
MarkianaTaylor
Meagan Steriovski
Michael Tolliver
Monzell Poole
Nicole Clark
Omar King
Rahim Hill
Richard Niemiec
Ronald Conwell
Roosevelt Jones
Russell Jensen
Ryne Kroncke
Santiago Guzman
Shepell Orr
Telvon Tatum
Thomas Allendorf
Thomas Branum
Thomas Brown
Tiyon Riley
Tyreese Lee
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.