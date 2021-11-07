Jury convicts man of lesser offense in fatal Hobart stabbing

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man guilty of a lesser offense Friday after a weeklong trial on a charge linked to a fatal stabbing earlier this year in Hobart.

Mark A. Jaramillo, 47, of Crown Point, had pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the stabbing April 16 in the 3800 block of Swift Street.

Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, of Hobart, was stabbed in the back and died as a result of his wounds, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Jaramillo testified on his own behalf, claiming he acted in self-defense, attorneys said during a hearing Friday before Senior Judge Kathleen Lang.

The jury found Jaramillo guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

Jaramillo's co-defendant, Koreena M. Henry, 46, of Gary, pleaded guilty in June to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Henry admitted in her plea agreement she drove Jaramillo to the home on Swift Street, where Jaramillo started a fight with Marcano and stabbed Marcano in the back, records state.

Henry immediately drove Jaramillo away from the crime scene, helped him get rid of the clothes he was wearing and hid out with him for a period of time, records state.