Jury convicts man of murder in bludgeoning deaths of 3 people 24 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a Whiting man Friday of six counts of murder for beating three people to death 24 years ago inside a crack house in Hammond.

James H. Higgason III, 52, could face consecutive sentences of 45 to 65 years for killing Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City; and Elva Tamez, 36, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside Tamez's home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Higgason's co-defendant, David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, pleaded guilty last year to one count of murder linked to Hodge's death. In exchange for his testimony against Higgason, the state agreed to a 45-year sentence for Copley.

Higgason's attorneys, Matthew Fech and Mark Gruenhagen, questioned Copley's credibility during the weeklong trial, but jurors ultimately rejected the notion that Copley pointed a finger at Higgason to protect whomever was truly responsible.

In his closing arguments, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes played clips from two recorded phone calls Copley testified he made to Higgason in May 1998, while Copley was in a rehab program in South Bend.

The defense disputed that the person heard in the calls was Higgason, but Miramontes pointed out Copley called Higgason's grandmother by her first name and she answered affirmatively.

When Copley asked her to wake up "Jim" so Copley could talk to him, she said she hoped "Jim" didn't get Copley in any trouble.

The defense suggested Copley killed Tamez, Hodge and Ross with Higgason's uncle, who also was Copley's sister's boyfriend.

Copley testified his sister and Higgason's uncle had four children together, and Higgason had two children.

In one of the recorded calls, the man Copley spoke to talked about his "two beautiful children," Miramontes said.

"James Higgason and David Copley beat Elva Tamez, Jerod Hodge and Timothy Ross to death," he said. "They bashed their skulls in a drug-fueled frenzy."

Miramontes said now-retired Hammond police Detective Lt. Thomas Fielden "did an excellent job" investigating who had been at Tamez's house in the 24 hours before the murders.

Among those to testify this week was a former drug dealer who opened the front door, saw the bodies and left without calling police.

Lavonte "Kilo" Nunnally testified he and James "Red" Williams left Tamez's house after making the grisly discovery and drove to Chicago to tell Hodge's mother her son was dead.

"Why would a killer do that?" Miramontes said, as he questioned theories that the killer was anyone other than Higgason.

Several witnesses testified they noticed unusual activity at Tamez's house just before sunrise, and Copley said he and Higgason fled the residence as the sun was coming up, Miramontes said.

Under cross-examination by Fech, Copley testified he once told detectives the killings happened at 1:30 or 2:30 a.m. but "that was just a guess-timate."

On the stand this week, Copley was adamant he and Higgason went to the house three times to buy crack cocaine. The last time, Higgason brought a shotgun to trade for drugs, and they stayed inside the house smoking crack until Hodge and Ross fell asleep and Higgason initiated the killings.

Gruenhagen call Copley a liar and said his story wasn't plausible.

Copley told police his hit Hodge with a board, but he later walked back his statement and told prosecutors he "pretended to hit" Hodge, Gruenhagen said.

The defense attorney said it would not have been possible for Copley to see Higgason use a board and a pipe to hit Hodge and Ross while Copley was running to a back door and then to a front door.

Police found blood on the outside of the front door, which meant it was open, not closed as Copley testified, he said.

"Copley is just not telling the truth," Gruenhagen said. "He is selling you a false bill of goods."

An analyst with Indiana State Police testified DNA from six people was discovered in blood collected from the door.

Higgason, Copley and the three victims were each determined to be contributors, but a sixth contributor could not be identified, Gruenhagen said.

"Who is the sixth person?" he asked.

Police never interviewed Higgason's uncle, and DNA analysis performed in 2020 made the state's case weaker, he said.

"We know there is absolutely no way that the story David Copley tells you could have possibly happened," Gruenhagen said. "He's wrong in everything he says."

Miramontes reminded the jury that Copley, when asked if he committed the crimes with Higgason's uncle, simply replied, "Wrong."

Police testified Higgason's uncle likely was dead, so it would not have been possible to compare his DNA to the blood sample from the door, he said.

Analysis showed it was 2.7 quintillion times more likely that DNA found on Tamez was contributed by Higgason, Copley and Tamez, Miramontes said.

The deputy prosecutor reminded the jury of what Higgason said in the phone calls.

"I dug a hole. ... I got the dirt up to my neck," Higgason said, as he urged Copley not to talk to police. "The only way to get out of it is to get away with it."

