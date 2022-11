Jury convicts man of stabbing girlfriend, causing his baby's death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury deliberated for about three hours Friday before convicting a man on all counts in connection with a stabbing in 2017 that nearly killed his girlfriend and resulted in the death of their baby.

Austin A. Mendez, 28, was found guilty of two counts of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

He could face 45 to 65 years in prison for murder and 20 to 40 years in prison for attempted murder when Judge Samuel Cappas sentences him.

Mendez met up with Latricia Lacey, who was seven months pregnant, Aug. 6, 2017, in Gary to give her money for their daughter, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said.

Before her death in 2021 from a drug overdose, Lacey told investigators Mendez propositioned her for sex and she refused, so he pushed her into an abandoned building and attacked her.

She was able to break away from him and run.

"She tells you: 'I was running, running, running and I passed out in a front yard,'" Westberg said, reminding the jury of a statement of Lacey's that was read into the record during Mendez's weeklong trial.

Defense attorney Scott King told the jury the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the person who attacked Lacey knew she was pregnant.

Westberg said everyone who saw Lacey after she was found facedown in the 700 block of Taney Street, moaning and crying for help, recognized she was pregnant.

During a 911 call, Lacey could be heard telling those who came to her aid that her baby's father, Austin Mendez, caused her injuries.

When Lacey awoke from a coma after doctors saved her life, she asked for paper and wrote "A" for "Austin" and "5" for Fifth Avenue, Westberg said.

King told the jury there was reasonable doubt about who hurt Lacey because a 911 caller told dispatchers Lacey said she'd been thrown from a vehicle.

Lacey never told anyone she had been stabbed, and Mendez was excluded as a contributor of male DNA found on her coat, he said.

Westberg said the DNA evidence meant nothing.

DNA can get on clothing simply by brushing up against someone, and there was no way to know when the DNA got on Lacey's coat, she said.

King questioned Lacey's credibility, pointing out that her medical records showed a history of mental health issues. She also admitted she was high at the time of the attack.

Westberg said Lacey's use of marijuana and cocaine wasn't good, but it didn't kill her baby.

Lacey "coded" for six to eight minutes while she was being treated for stab wounds to her armpit, chest, buttocks and leg. Her heart stopped, and she wasn't breathing.

Mendez stabbed her with so much force, the knife broke off in her leg, the deputy prosecutor said.

Doctors saved Lacey's life, but her son Isaiah Lacey was born brain dead Aug. 11, 2017. He died Aug. 28, 2017, after Lacey and her family decided to take him off life support.

Doctors testified Isaiah likely would have been born healthy if his mother had not been so badly wounded.

Westberg said Lacey had no reason to lie about who attacked her.

She was so disoriented when she was found lying in a yard, she still had the money Mendez gave her in her hand, the deputy prosecutor said.

One of the men in the 911 call could be heard telling her he was going to put the money in her pocket so she didn't lose it.

King questioned Lacey's description of a man in purple pants before and after she passed out, but Westberg said he was just someone from the neighborhood.

"Purple pants says, 'Your baby daddy did this to you?'" she said. "He was shocked. He says, 'I just saw you with him.'"

Westberg told the jurors it would be unreasonable to think "some stranger in the night" came for Lacey.

When one of the men who found Lacey asked if her child's father was a "white dude," she corrected him by saying, "He's Mexican," Westberg said.

Mendez fled the crime scene and never attempted to contact Lacey or attend his child's funeral, she said.

"He didn't care about her," Westberg said. "He didn't care about that baby."