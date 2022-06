Jury convicts woman of murdering ex-girlfriend after learning of new boyfriend

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a Chicago woman of murder Friday for fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend two years ago after learning she had started dating a man.

Lydia T. Conley, 39, could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder of 40-year-old Delilah Martinez, who was shot in the back of her head and right side of her back about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 27, 2019, in front of her home in the 1100 block of 115th Street in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said evidence and testimony presented this week showed Conley was begging Martinez to take her back and repeatedly asked if Martinez was seeing someone else.

In the days leading up to the homicide, Conley's conciliatory tone changed, and she began sending Martinez angry text messages, Arnold said.

The day before Martinez was killed, Conley moved her teenage daughter out of Martinez's home, despite plans to allow the girl to continue living there until the end of the school year or at least another month.

Conley's daughter, Felicia Conley, testified her mother repeatedly called Martinez and appeared to be more upset than ever after picking her up from Martinez's home.

When they arrived in Chicago, Conley told her daughter she wanted to be alone, sent the girl inside without going in herself and wasn't seen again that night by the daughter, Arnold said.

The same day Conley moved her daughter out, she got into a "road rage" incident with Martinez. During that incident, Conley saw Martinez's new boyfriend, Lucas Xavier Mercado, in Martinez's white Chevrolet and threatened to kill Martinez and Mercado, Arnold said.

Afterward, Martinez canceled plans to go out for drinks with a friend because "she was scared for her life," Arnold said.

Meanwhile, Conley borrowed a car from her sister-in-law, even though it was in need of repair, and turned off Google tracking data on her cellphone, the deputy prosecutor said.

Hammond police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber testified he still was able to obtain Conley's location data from T-Mobile and Facebook, and it showed she was in the area of Martinez's home at the time of the homicide.

Investigators also found surveillance video of Conley's sister-in-law's car traveling through an alley near Martinez's house, he said.

When Martinez's family told Conley that Martinez had been shot, Conley didn't go to the hospital.

Instead, she began accusing Martinez's teenage daughter of "playing" with her. She also left the daughter a voicemail, saying, "Your mom told me she was outside."

Conley knew where Martinez was when she was shot because Conley was there, Arnold said.

Defense attorney John Cantrell told jurors they had to be firmly convinced of Conley's guilt and argued Arnold and Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce didn't present enough evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the days before the homicide, Mercado threw a brick through a window where "30 to 40 people" were having a house party in Chicago after he accompanied Martinez and her daughter on a trip to look for the daughter's boyfriend.

Later the same night, Mercado punched the boyfriend and an older man he lived with during a confrontation at the home where the boyfriend was staying in Chicago.

Cantrell said Hammond police never determined who lived at the party house or whether they were "homicidal maniacs" or "nice people playing Jenga."

"I really don't discount the age of who could be responsible," the defense attorney said. "Little kids have guns these days, and they're dangerous."

He criticized police for quickly ruling out the boyfriend and his family as suspects and never interviewing Conley's ex-girlfriend, despite a previous exchange between her and Martinez of two photos and one "trash-talking" text message.

Cantrell also questioned why the state never called Mercado to testify.

"I want to see all these people you think are suspects," Cantrell said. "I want to size them up."

Evidence regarding Conley's cellphone location data showed only that she was close to Martinez's house, not that she pulled the trigger, he said.

Arnold said Martinez's daughter's then-boyfriend, Jose Echabarria, and his family cooperated with police. Echabarria also testified this week that Martinez was more of a mother to him than his own mother, she said.

The defense wanted the jury to believe police didn't conduct a thorough investigation, but Webber testified for more than seven hours during the trial about the work police did, she said.

Webber testified he put in thousands of hours on the case.

"That is not a rush to judgment," Arnold said. "That is an investigation that is very thorough in order to find the right person."

