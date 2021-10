Jury decides fate of Valpo-area man accused of pulling gun during fight

VALPARAISO — A jury found a Valparaiso-area man not guilty on several counts of pulling a gun during a fight and "chambering a round," according to defense attorney Jesse Harper.

Joshua Jackson, 43, was cleared of two felony intimidation charges and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following a two-day trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

The incident in question occurred at 9:14 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019 in the 700 block of Academy Street in Valparaiso, according to court records.

After being separated during a fight with another man, Jackson said, " 'I'll (expletive) kill you,' before drawing a loaded, black Glock 42 from a holster on his right hip and chambering a round," police said.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour last week before returning with the not guilty verdicts, Harper said.

