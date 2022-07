Jury deliberating fate of couple charged in fatal road rage shooting

CROWN POINT — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday afternoon whether to convict a Gary couple in an alleged road rage shooting in Hammond in 2019 that left an 18-year-old man dead and wounded another teen.

Vincent L. Thomas, 34, was accused of firing a shot into a car occupied by four recent high school graduates July 4, 2019, wounding the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and killing 18-year-old Jorge E. Roman.

Thomas' wife, Tamia J. Hinton, 37, was accused of driving her mother's white Kia recklessly during the confrontation on 165th Street and putting the lives of Roman and three others in the Monte Carlo at risk.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and four counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Hinton pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Both Thomas and Hinton did not testify.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, who was shot in the neck and survived, veered off the road and crashed into a porch at 165th Street and Blaine Avenue. Roman, the front seat passenger, was shot in the chest and died instantly, a forensic pathologist testified.

Hinton and Thomas didn't stop or call police and continued on to Chicago to watch Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier, according to court records.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Thomas' and Hinton's actions after the shooting were proof they didn't act in self-defense.

All Hinton had to do was hit the brakes as the Monte Carlo merged into her lane, he said.

Instead, she accelerated and drove into a lane of oncoming traffic, Anderson said. After Thomas fired a shot, the two cars bumped together and the Monte Carlo crashed.

The couple didn't call 911 or stop at a police station, Anderson said.

Hinton deactivated her Facebook account, and Thomas removed a parking sticker from his mother-in-law's Kia, likely to make it harder for police to identify it, he said.

The couple got the Kia washed, and Thomas tried to buff out scratches caused by the collision with the Monte Carlo, he said.

The deputy prosecutor reminded jurors that Thomas said in a videotaped statement he wasn't aiming when he fired his gun and he didn't see anyone with a gun inside the Monte Carlo.

"They have guilty minds," Anderson said.

He brushed off defense attorney Scott King's suggestion that Thomas and Hinton were scared for their lives because they thought the driver of the Monte Carlo was chasing them and trying to cut them off.

"Who has the motive to lie?" Anderson asked. "Tamia Hinton and Vincent Thomas, because they shot and killed someone."

King said the driver's testimony that he was attempting to pull in front of Thomas and Hinton so he could turn left to pick up a friend was "baloney."

King alleged the driver of the Monte Carlo was embarrassed because Hinton passed him near the intersection of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue when he failed to accelerate at a green light and Thomas yelled, "Wake up!"

A backseat passenger was urging the driver to cut Hinton off, King said.

"By God, they were going to show them," he said.

Thomas felt he needed to protect himself and his wife when he saw Hinton's eyes "get as big as saucers" as she watched the Monte Carlo they'd previously passed coming up behind them, King said.

The defense attorney said there was "not one shred of evidence" that Hinton was driving recklessly.

"It doesn't exist, and yet they stand here and say 'convict,'" King said.

He urged jurors to imagine themselves in Thomas' place, riding with their spouses as another driver attempts to merge into their lane.

"You have a handgun," King said. "Is it unrealistic to shoot at the threat coming at you?"

Thomas admitted he wasn't aiming, but he said he just wanted the threat to end, King said.

"That is justified," he said. "It's not good. It's not happy, but it's justified."