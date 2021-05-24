Jury deliberating fate of man charged in deadly 2018 arson fire

CROWN POINT — A man charged in a deadly arson fire three years ago in Hammond testified Monday he was not happy about his failing marriage, but he would never have hurt his estranged wife, her boyfriend or the boyfriend's mother.
Ronald Gee, 45, of Berwyn, Illinois, said he parked his silver 2003 Ford Explorer behind his home on Chicago's South Side before going to sleep the night of the fire and saw it the in the same spot the next morning as he left in his work van.
Gee's estranged wife, Robin Gee, testified last week it was Gee who was seen in surveillance images driving their silver Explorer early April 14, 2018, before a fire at 19 Doty St. that killed 62-year-old Brenda Young Poole and injured Robin Gee and her boyfriend, Michael Young.
Ronald Gee's trial on murder, attempted murder and arson charges ended Monday. Jurors began deliberating just after lunch.
Robin Gee said she was spending the night with Young at Poole's Hammond home when Poole woke them because the house was on fire.
Young fell out of a window trying to help his mother and Robin Gee climb onto a ladder. Robin Gee suffered burns that permanently disfigured her hands, and Poole died after she was taken to a hospital.
Contrary to Robin Gee's earlier testimony, Ronald Gee told Lake Criminal Court jurors he and his estranged wife had not reached an agreement about taking turns caring for their children on the weekends.
The only agreement they had was to "work around each other as much as possible," because "money was always an issue," he said.
Robin Gee worked one day a week at one job and had recently started working four to five days a week at a second job, he said.
"She left the 12th," he said. "She told me she was going to work, and she would be home after to help with the kids."
Robin Gee previously testified it had been Ronald Gee's weekend with the kids, and she decided to spend the night with Young on April 13, 2018, in Hammond.
When Robin Gee informed Ronald Gee she would not be home the night of April 13, 2018, they "got into a little exchange" via text message, he said.
He called his mother, who picked up the children and took them April 13 into April 14, he said.
According to Ronald Gee and his co-worker, he installed a furnace for a customer the evening of April 13 and returned to work about 10:30 a.m. April 14 to complete the job.
He admitted he drank 10 beers at a bar in Lyons, Illinois, after work April 13 and claimed he picked up a friend, who spent the night with him at his Chicago home. He said he dropped the friend off just before 10 a.m. April 14 on his way to work.
Hammond police and firefighters responded to Poole's home at 19 Doty St. about 2:23 a.m. April 14, 2018.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie presented Ronald Gee with his phone records and asked who Gee called first after waking up April 14.
Gee said it was his friend, whom he claimed was with him the night of the fire.
Brandewie asked Ronald Gee why he needed to call his friend at 10 a.m. if he had just dropped the friend off minutes earlier. Records showed the call lasted about a minute.
Ronald Gee said, "It could have been a butt dial for all I know."
Ronald Gee testified a burn on his hand photographed by police April 14 was from a work-related accident March 29. He works in heating and air conditioning, and he often suffers work-related burns, he said.
Holding up a pipe provided by defense attorney Kerry Connor, Ronald Gee demonstrated for the jury how he burned his hand.
Ronald Gee said Robin Gee had seen the burn on his hand in the days before the fire. Robin Gee previously testified the burn was not there when she left their Chicago home April 12.
Ronald Gee testified he and his family and friends had been taking screenshots of Young's Facebook page for his divorce from Robin Gee, because they were concerned about his children being around Young. He had come to the conclusion that he needed to hire a lawyer to help with the divorce, he said.
He made two reports with Chicago police April 13 about alleged threats made against him by Young and Robin Gee, he said. He accused Young of sending him threatening messages on Facebook, and he said he recorded Robin Young during a phone conversation threatening his life.
Robin Gee previously testified Young sent the messages to Ronald Gee because Gee had forcefully grabbed her arm while asking about a tattoo Young had given her.
Ronald Gee also said he called the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services to report the conditions in his kitchen were not sanitary, because Robin Gee had been spending more time away from the home and he discovered rat and mouse droppings in the kitchen.
When Brandewie asked Ronald Gee why he hadn't cleaned the kitchen, Ronald Gee said Robin Gee wouldn't allow it. He reported the condition of the home to DCFS at the recommendation of a mediator for their divorce, he said.