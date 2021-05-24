Jury deliberating fate of man charged in deadly 2018 arson fire

The only agreement they had was to "work around each other as much as possible," because "money was always an issue," he said.

Robin Gee worked one day a week at one job and had recently started working four to five days a week at a second job, he said.

"She left the 12th," he said. "She told me she was going to work, and she would be home after to help with the kids."

Robin Gee previously testified it had been Ronald Gee's weekend with the kids, and she decided to spend the night with Young on April 13, 2018, in Hammond.

When Robin Gee informed Ronald Gee she would not be home the night of April 13, 2018, they "got into a little exchange" via text message, he said.

He called his mother, who picked up the children and took them April 13 into April 14, he said.

According to Ronald Gee and his co-worker, he installed a furnace for a customer the evening of April 13 and returned to work about 10:30 a.m. April 14 to complete the job.

He admitted he drank 10 beers at a bar in Lyons, Illinois, after work April 13 and claimed he picked up a friend, who spent the night with him at his Chicago home. He said he dropped the friend off just before 10 a.m. April 14 on his way to work.